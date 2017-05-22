 »   »   » Shruthi Hassan’s Sangamithra Makes It Big!

It's now the time of folklores/period based movies down South or at least appears so, post the Baahubali bonanza. With the announcement of mammoth projects such as Mahabharat and Ramayan in multiple Indian languages, Sangamithra is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Sangamithra, a period film being directed by Sundar C, has Jayam Ravi and Arya in the lead. However, the movie seem to emphasize more on the female character which will be donned by Shruthi Hassan.

The film hit the headlines due to its heavy duty promotion which involved the team to launch the movie and its first look at the Cannes festival. Well, that's the way to seek attention of our industry folks and fans

Being produced by Thenandral Films, which is rumoured to be made at an astounding budget of 200 Cr, the movie will have Oscar award winner, AR Rahman, composing the sound track of the movie with Baahubali and Enthiran fame, Sabu Cyril handling the art direction department.

Some of the personalities associated with the movie made use of Twitter, one of the most powerful social platforms and enlightened the audiences about the arrival of a magnum opus venture.

The executive producer of the movie, Aditi Ravindranath tweeted: "And look whose joined us at @Festival_Cannes @arrahman sirrrrrrrr #SangamithraAtCannes!! @ThenandalFilms #thrilled"-Sic

The official handle of Thenandral films also tweeted: "Team #Sangamithra en route to Cannes! Stay tuned for more updates!#sundarc @arya_offl @khushsundar @actor_jayamravi @aditi1231"-Sic

Meanwhile Jayam Ravi, the lead actor of the movie seemed too exicted: "Off to Cannes for the launch of #Sangamitra A dream come true"-Sic

"Sangamithra is a tale which goes back to 8th century AD, tellingthe trials of tribulations of the protagonist Sangamithra, whose beauty is unparalleled, and her journey to save her kingdom. It is a story of many kingdoms, many equations, many relationships, told in an ambitious, larger than life, visually extravagant manner."

"Sangamithra is being aimed at being the crown of Tamil films, an ode to the oldest language in the world. While this is a piece of fiction, there are unexplored chapters in India's ancient history which will be opened through Sangamithra in the most visually beautiful manner. Sangamithra is a film which will be told in two parts". - An extract of the press release from the film-makers.

The movie is expected to go on floors in the month of August and will be shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously while the movie will also have a dubbed Hindi version.