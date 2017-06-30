 »   »   » Silambarasan Irks Meme Creators!

Even the smallest mistake by celebrities will not be spared and instead would be converted into trolls by our social media meme creators. Imagine the former directly launching attack on meme creators? Actor turned director, Silambarasan would be the right person to answer the question as he is indeed going through one such phase.

During a promotional interview for his movie, AAA, Simbu came a tad bit hard on meme creators as he felt that the social media sensations were coming out with mediocre trolls and that it could be due to lack of content and creativity. He claimed that the meme creators were impressive over a period of time and now have been totally mediocre.



The actor just didn't irk meme creators with this particular hard-hitting point, but also requested his anti-fans to refrain from watching the movie during the first weekend in theatres.



The actor turned director insisted on the certain point as he was sure that the anti-fan group would be left with no valid reason to troll the movie due to its quality based output.



However, much to the 32-year-old actor's dismay, AAA has unanimously been given a big thumbs down by both the general audience and critics. It is also learnt that the movie has not gone down well with a certain section of Simbu's fans.



Overdose of hero oriented sequences, confused storyline coupled with patchy direction are the main reasons for the debacle of the movie. This now, has come out as a cool breeze for the meme creators who are seen putting in maximum efforts, day in and out.



It now grows even more curious as to what the multi-faceted actor would do next post the catastrophic performance of AAA as the makers of the movie are planning to helm the sequel as well.