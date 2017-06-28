 »   »   » Sun TV Bags The Satellite Rights Of Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 24AM Studios’ Production No. 4

24AM Studios is very happy and excited to announce its first major association with SUN network, the giant in the industry, for decades. This first association paves way for a successful and futuristic partnership.

24AM Studios is on a roll with its production no.4 roping in Sivakarthikeyan, Ponram, Imman, Soori, Balasubramaniem and Yugabharathi in its next venture. The team is looking forward to claim a hat-trick.

Produced by RD Raja's 24AM Studios, the film is yet to be titled. It went on floors on 16th June 2017 aiming a summer 2018 release. The difference and grandeur begins with the main cast itself, Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha, Soori, Nepoleon, Simran and Lal.

The technical team is equally power-packed with India's top-rated production designer Muthuraj, India's most sought-after stunt choreographer Anal Arasu and the VFX supervisor Kamala Kannan of Baahubali 2 fame, being roped in for the movie.

Just like its previous productions, 24AM Studios is all set for a huge and mammoth production leaving no stone unturned to present a visual grandeur and a wholesome package of entertainment.

An interesting fact is that within the first week of shooting Sun TV, has bought the satellite rights to the new production no.4.

This team's success formula includes an unexpected and unusual USP like always. The audience can bet on the entertainment quotient as to who would score better than the others in the team.