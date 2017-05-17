 »   »   » Thalaivar 161 Latest Update: Rajinikanth’s Movie Not A Biopic Of Haji Mastan!

The production work of 2.O is officially done and is now heading towards dubbing activity. The photoshoot for Thalaivar 161 has begun and one could expect a suave yet a 'pakka local mass' look from Pa. Ranjith's team for the movie which was expected to be a biopic or a thread being loosely based on the real life story of a Tamil underworld don, Haji Mastan Mirza, who had settled down in Mumbai.

Soon after the news broke out about the storyline of the movie, fans and industry trackers started educating the audience about Haji Mastan, whose name is now quite familiar among Kollywood cine fans.

This however is not being well-received by the foster son of Haji Mastan and has drafted an official letter to Rajinikanth, the lead actor of the movie, through the former's political party letter head, Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh.

In his letter, he strongly opposed the idea of picturizing Haji Mastan as a 'Smuggler and Underworld Don', and offered to provide the real life story of his father for a biopic.

Soon after the letter reached Superstar, the producer of the movie, Dhanush immediately released a letter from his production house that the proposed movie, though will be set against a Mumbai backdrop with a gangster based characterization, the same will have no connection or affiliation with Haji Mastan Mirza.