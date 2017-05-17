 »   »   » Thalaivar 161 Latest Update: Rajinikanth’s Movie Not A Biopic Of Haji Mastan!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The production work of 2.O is officially done and is now heading
towards dubbing activity. The photoshoot for Thalaivar 161 has
begun and one could expect a suave yet a 'pakka local mass' look
from Pa. Ranjith's team for the movie which was expected to be a
biopic or a thread being loosely based on the real life story of a
Tamil underworld don, Haji Mastan Mirza, who had settled down in
Mumbai.
Soon after the news broke out about the storyline of the movie,
fans and industry trackers started educating the audience about
Haji Mastan, whose name is now quite familiar among Kollywood cine
fans.
This however is not being well-received by the foster son of
Haji Mastan and has drafted an official letter to Rajinikanth, the
lead actor of the movie, through the former's political party
letter head, Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh.
In his letter, he strongly opposed the idea of picturizing Haji
Mastan as a 'Smuggler and Underworld Don', and offered to provide
the real life story of his father for a biopic.
Soon after the letter reached Superstar, the producer of the
movie, Dhanush immediately released a letter from his production
house that the proposed movie, though will be set against a Mumbai
backdrop with a gangster based characterization, the same will have
no connection or affiliation with Haji Mastan Mirza.
