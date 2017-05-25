Thalaivar 164: The Rajinikanth-Dhanush Movie Titled As Kaala
It's D-day for all the Thalaivar fans out there and celebration in the social network is in full swing. Thalaivar 164 has now officially got a title and will no longer be called by that name.
Producer of the movie, Dhanush, announced through his Facebook
and twitter account yesterday evening that the announcement of the
title would happen at 10 AM on 25th May 2017.
Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164 pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
Minutes after tweeting the exciting information, twitterati went
gaga over the news and started bombarding the post by retweeting
and liking Dhanush's tweet.
It's at 10 AM did both the producer and director of the movie,
Dhanush and Pa. Ranjith from their respective twitter accounts
announced the title of the movie as Kaala.
The title indicates that the characterization of Rajini would be
that of a ferocious don and could have some riveting action in
order to justify the title. The caption, however, is seen as
Karikaalan, which is the name of a Chola King who ruled in Southern
India during the Sangam period. Karikaalan was known for his fame
and wisdom.
Kaala in Sanskrit also infers a couple more meanings.
Kaala denotes black and as well signifies destiny, fate or
death. It can be assumed that one who opposes the character of
Karikaalan in the movie might meet with the latter
consequences.
Pa. Ranjith is known for detailing and emphasising more on
hidden information and expects the audience to read between the
lines. With so much detailing being chalked out for the title of
the movie itself, one could expect some pure display of directorial
skills from the promising filmmaker.
The title of the movie is designed in red with a black backdrop.
Black denotes the negative shade and red can be associated with
blood. Seems a roller coaster raw action movie is on the
way.
Just a title launch and the social media is inundated with
hashtags and posters of the title design.
The movie will go on floors on 28th of this month which is being
produced by Dhanush, under Wunderbar films Pvt Ltd banner. Pa.
Ranjith will be wielding the megaphone for this venture and would
be calling shots for the second time for Superstar Rajinikanth
after Kabali.
Huma Qureshi is said to be playing the female lead whilst
director, P. Samuthirakani is rumoured to be playing an important
role. With Santhosh Narayan scoring the music for the movie, one
could expect another chartbuster from the current sensational music
director.