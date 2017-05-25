 »   »   » Thalaivar 164: The Rajinikanth-Dhanush Movie Titled As Kaala

It's D-day for all the Thalaivar fans out there and celebration in the social network is in full swing. Thalaivar 164 has now officially got a title and will no longer be called by that name.

Producer of the movie, Dhanush, announced through his Facebook and twitter account yesterday evening that the announcement of the title would happen at 10 AM on 25th May 2017.



Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164 pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ

— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017

Minutes after tweeting the exciting information, twitterati went gaga over the news and started bombarding the post by retweeting and liking Dhanush's tweet.



It's at 10 AM did both the producer and director of the movie, Dhanush and Pa. Ranjith from their respective twitter accounts announced the title of the movie as Kaala.



The title indicates that the characterization of Rajini would be that of a ferocious don and could have some riveting action in order to justify the title. The caption, however, is seen as Karikaalan, which is the name of a Chola King who ruled in Southern India during the Sangam period. Karikaalan was known for his fame and wisdom.



Kaala in Sanskrit also infers a couple more meanings. Kaala denotes black and as well signifies destiny, fate or death. It can be assumed that one who opposes the character of Karikaalan in the movie might meet with the latter consequences.



Pa. Ranjith is known for detailing and emphasising more on hidden information and expects the audience to read between the lines. With so much detailing being chalked out for the title of the movie itself, one could expect some pure display of directorial skills from the promising filmmaker.



The title of the movie is designed in red with a black backdrop. Black denotes the negative shade and red can be associated with blood. Seems a roller coaster raw action movie is on the way.



Just a title launch and the social media is inundated with hashtags and posters of the title design.



The movie will go on floors on 28th of this month which is being produced by Dhanush, under Wunderbar films Pvt Ltd banner. Pa. Ranjith will be wielding the megaphone for this venture and would be calling shots for the second time for Superstar Rajinikanth after Kabali.



Huma Qureshi is said to be playing the female lead whilst director, P. Samuthirakani is rumoured to be playing an important role. With Santhosh Narayan scoring the music for the movie, one could expect another chartbuster from the current sensational music director.

