 »   »   » Velaikkaran First Look Poster: What Is It Trying To Tell Us?

With back-to-back commercial successes and a stupendous growth of stardom, Sivakarthikeyan is carefully devising his career with interesting flicks rather than opting for some run-of-the-mill kind stories.

After trying out a varied characterization in Remo, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to come out as Velaikkaran with a strong theme. The first look of the movie was out recently and it seemed to be conveying a lot deeper meaning than what is seen.



The ex-Vijay TV anchor is seen in a crisply tucked professional attire with an intense look on his face. His part of left shoulder is smeared with blood while he is seen carrying a laptop bag in one hand and a machete in the other.



Just a glimpse at the background and it shows both the extreme ends of a metropolitan city. If one side shows the underprivileged slum side, the other depicts the sophisticated and a developed side of the town.



In accordance with the same, the laptop bag is held in the direction of the slum whilst the blood smeared machete is shown in the urban side. This is quite interesting as there could be a role makeover for the protagonist in the movie.



The other interesting aspect is the depiction of hazards being caused to the environment. If factories are shown to be emitting smoke, then the slum area is inundated with food and medi waste.



A very close look at Sivakarthikeyan's ID card in the first look poster shows the hero in a beard look while he is seen in a clean shaved avatar in the actual first look poster. This could as well infer the fact that the protagonist would step out of his comfort zone and step in to the rescue mission of common people by standing against issues and paving way for justice.



The action thriller movie which boasts of an ensemble cast features Sivakarthikeyan , Fahad Fasil, Nayantara, Sneha, Prakash Raj and Thambi Ramaiah. The movie is set for a grand September 29th release.



Anirudh Ravichander, who is a lucky mascot for Sivakarthikeyan, will be scoring tunes for the venture while Ramji will be handling the camera.



Jayam fame Mohan Raja, who is still basking in the success of Thani Oruvan, is wielding the megaphone for the movie.