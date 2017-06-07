 »   »   » Vignesh Shivan Irks Suriya Fans!

Vignesh Shivan, the man who could not have asked for a better progress in the career with his previous flick, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, that scored a huge success at the box office, subsequently bagged a mighty offer of a Suriya movie, Thaana Serndha Kootam.

The director is busy canning sequences of the movie and is trying hard to wrap the movie's shoot and get the same released as soon as possible in the second half of the year.

However, the 32-year-old director had to face the heat from Nadippin Nayagan's fans on twitter. Vignesh was seen congratulating Siva Karthikeyan and Mohan Raja for the release of the duo's first look poster release of their upcoming movie, Velaikkaaran.

Vignesh tweeted, "Superb SK sir Congrats sir @jayam_mohanraja powerful first look poster wishin the superb team for a Blockbuster @RDRajaofficial: Sic"

Minutes after his tweet, the promising director was inundated with a series of replies. No, not from the team of Velaikkaran but from the ardent fans of his movie's hero, Suriya.

Fans of the actor questioned, requested and even trolled him for his inadvertent delay in releasing the first look poster of Thaana Serndha Kootam.

Fans trolled and fired at him for his response on the other first look releases and for not concentrating on his own movie's activity.

Vignesh had released a candid picture of Suriya, playing a game of carom in order to appease the star's fans. He had even seen requesting fans to pause the troll game for some time until the FL of the movie is released.

But Suriya's fans are in no mood to relinquish and still going on at full throttle. The shooting of the movie began way back in November 2016 and it's been close to 7 months since the team has released any official update on the movie.