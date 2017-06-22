 »   »   » Vijay 61 First Look Out! Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal Mode On!

Thalapathy Vijay, who has had a mediocre outing with his last flick, Bairavaa, is all set to bounce back with his 61st venture. Being directed by Atlee, the team and the trade pundits are confident on the movie's output and its box office performance as the combination of Vijay-Atlee had resulted in a blockbuster result with Theri.

The first look release and the title launch of the movie was scheduled on 22nd of June, on account on the actor's birthday. However, in order to advance the celebrations and to exhilarate the energy of Vijay's fans, the team decided to release it on 21st of June as an eve of the birthday celebration.

The first look of the movie is OUT!! Vijay is seen in a banyan-clad outfit, facing the camera with his usual smile and saluting the audience. His Murukku Meesai and beard elevates him as a macho hero and the backdrop with running bulls may convey the importance of Jallikattu and its tradition with a relevant and an interesting episode of the same.

The movie is titled as 'Mersal' which can be roughly translated to stunned/astonished. Indeed, Thalapathy fans are 'mersalified' after getting to know the title and first look of the movie.

Altee, who has wished Vijay through his twitter account has released the title and the first look. "Here's comes my b'day gift to Vijay na. #Mersal #HBDMersalVijay-Sic"

The story has been penned by the Baahubali writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad. Atlee, who is on a verge of attaining hat-trick after achieving back to back success with Raja Rani and Theri, is leaving no stone unturned for this venture.

Screenplay and dialogues are co-written by the young director while the music for the movie is being composed by Oscar winner, AR Rahman. To add triple bonanza to the movie, it's not just one heroine who is adding glamour to Mersal, but instead three.

Kajal Agarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menon are part of this massive project and Vadivelu is said to be making a strong comeback into the Tamil filmdom after his affiliated political debacle.

The movie is said to be set in two different era and Vijay will be seen sporting a twirled moustache (murukku meesai) for one of the retro backdrop episode.

Noted film-maker, S J Suryah, who called shots for Vijay's Khushi, will be seen as a powerful antagonist in the movie. Being produced by N. Ramasamy and Hema Rukamani under Thenandral Studio Limited, the movie is all set to launch Vijay as a huge star in Telugu as well. Mersal is slated for a Diwali release.

Vijay who turns 43 on 22nd June mesmerises fans and audience by remaining young and appealing forever. Here's wishing Ilayathalapathy Vijay a very happy birthday!