 »   »   » Vijay TV Has Bagged The Satellite Rights Of Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Velaikkaran!

24AM Studios has earned the name and fame of being one of the most established and distinguished production houses in South Indian film industry with their professional approach in every department of film making and their prestigious line-up of projects.

The latest coup 24AM Studios' Velaikkaran, has pulled off is its satellite tie-up with Vijay TV. A few days ago, the movie garnered much hype, for its first look.



Sivakarthikeyan, playing the title role, is a household favourite and this movie is sure to keep that statement ongoing. But what makes Velaikkaran much more speculated is its ensemble casting. To begin with, Nayanthara, the lady superstar being paired with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time ever and Fahadh Faasil, the reigning star from Malayalam, in a pivotal role.



Vijay TV, being a front-runner in identifying and acquiring films with good content and likeability, has bagged the satellite rights of this film, merely days after the first look.



The Channel Head, Mr. Krishnan Kutty, Vijay TV, says "We have looked with pride at Sivakarthikeyan blossoming into a megastar. His talent is a singular one and he deserves all the success he has received. He truly cuts across all age groups and all social classes which makes his movies the most attractive one for a television channel like ourselves."



"We at Vijay TV are delighted to have bagged the satellite rights for Velaikkaran. We are convinced that it will be one of the top movies of the year. The first look has created both sensation and curiosity among movie buffs".



Adding to this R D Raja, producer, 24AM Studios says, "Mohan Raja impressed us all with his terrific outing in THANI ORUVAN and we are sure to repeat the magic once again. Besides, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay TV & 24AM Studios are like a family. This synergy will be great and helpful in the efficacy of promotions."



"The movie is produced on a huge scale, as is evident with the mammoth casting and the production values. Music Director Anirudh Ravichander reserves his best for Sivakarthikeyan and I am sure this combo will ignite the curtain raiser for promotions."



Velaikkaran is slated for a worldwide release on the 29th September, 2017 and the mood for festivals begins now.