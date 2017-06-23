 »   »   » Vikram Vedha Trailer: Rustic Yet Appealing!

The very interesting combination and casting itself had grabbed the attention of quite some eyeballs during the time of the movie's teaser release.

Chocolate Boy of last decade, R. Madhavan will be taking on the present gen's 'boy next door' hero, Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of the much-awaited Vikram Vedha is out and here's what the trailer offers the audience.



The trailer takes off with an interrogation scene between Police Officer Vikram (Madhavan) and a goon in the form of Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). The constant battle between the protagonist and the antagonist seems to keep the audience engaged throughout the movie and the screenplay appears to be racy and slick.



However, at the fag end of the trailer is a hint dropped by Vedha who claims that the narrated story differs from the routine ones, as the said story showcases two antagonists walk hand in hand as against the conventional pattern of a protagonist and an antagonist.



Madhavan



Madhavan looks tough and is convincing with his make-over as a cop. But does the beard go well with the characterization of a cop? Need to check out the detailing given to his character once the movie hits theatres.



His body language along with his dialogue delivery makes him appear as a sturdy encounter specialist.



Vijay Sethupathi



The happening hero of Tamil cinema would have a lot to offer in the movie as Sethupathi is seen in two different shades; that of a young aged gangster and the older version of the same.



Vijay Sethupathi has now been branded as one of the dialogue delivery specialists and no wonder he is all set to mesmerize fans through his delivery antics.



The Taking...



The raw taking of the movie would definitely give an added flavour of gangster effect and it is sure to offer a rustic feel to the audience. The lighting too is a bit brownish which is sure to set the minds of the audience from the opening scene of the movie.



Steamy scenes and bloodshed violence are considered to be the pivotal factors in a gangster flick and this movie seems to be no exception. A couple of raunchy scenes involving Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and scenes of violence in the trailer gives a gist of the movie.



The trailer of the movie has received super positive reviews were in the same has clocked 1.1 M views with over 30k likes within 24 hours.



The upcoming action crime thriller movie is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri which has also been co-written by the duo. Being bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the movie has Sam CS composing music for the movie.



The music director has already shown his prowess through the background music which has been rendered in the trailer.



Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath will be seen alongside Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is all set to hit screens on July 7.