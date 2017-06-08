Vikram & Vijay Sethupathi: Why These Actors Have Zero Haters?
There are many stars and there are a good number of actors in the industry, but a very few actors who enjoy star status and commands massive love and respect from both the industry insiders and from the general audience. Two such actors literally boast of ZERO HATERS and are loved by all.
We are discussing the most dedicated actor of the generation, Chiyaan Vikram, and the most happening actor of the younger generation, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.
Before we spring into the topic, let us be very clear that there are no literal comparisons between the two stalwarts in terms of their technical prowess but instead a generic discussion on their similarities which fetches them only love and no hate.
Vikram who started his career as a dubbing artist factually built an own ladder for himself and climbed up for the success what he enjoys for the day. Vijay Sethupathi is no less, as the actor started off his career by donning some non-prominent roles and then elevating himself to a greater altitude.
Let's check out some of the reasons which are fetching them the said unique distinctions.
Initial Struggle
As highlighted, the initial phase in the cinema industry was never a bed of roses for these two actors. Both have had their share of difficulties, yet do not hover over the same. They choose to thank the destiny for placing them in the current position than complaining about their initial struggles.
They defined success in their unique manner. Vikram started as a dubbing artist and had lent his voice to Prabhu Deva for Shankar's Kadhalan. Years later, the same dubbing artist was the leading hero for Shankar's Anniyan.
The scene is no less with Vijay Sethupathi. The natural actor had played a small role in Dhanush's Pudhu Pettai, and years later, saw himself as the leading hero under Dhanush's production house for Naanum Rowdy Dhan.
Passion Towards Cinema
It's their passion towards the cinema which never fails to seize the attention of the audience. If Chiyaan is the pinnacle of perseverance and dedication, then Vijay Sethupathi is left not far behind and is successfully walking in the path of the Sethu actor.
Choosing Sensible And Suitable Roles
Their scrupulousness in choosing subjects and characters which emphasise on content over heroism. Both these good performers have got the ability to bring in an extreme amount of perfection though their acting skills and on-screen presence.
Avoiding Superficial Connect
Bashing a dozen men, mouthing terrific punchlines, showcasing themselves as the go-getters of everything are something which is being the least attempted acts by these two celluloid stars. They know their skill sets, limitations and stick to the basics of physics and appeal to the audience through their own connect.
Off-Screen Stature
They are simple, humble and speak very less about themselves. They often promote their movies and not themselves and do not encourage their fans to indulge in human worship concept. They give a feel that celebrities are easily accessible and are no different from a common man.
Shedding Off On-Screen Mass Image
They may play some powerful roles, but do not portray themselves as mass heroes. This is one of the major reasons which earns them zero anti-fans. They play characters which often will be accepted by all sections of audiences and doesn't cater their cinematic services to specific set of fans.