 »   »   » Vikram & Vijay Sethupathi: Why These Actors Have Zero Haters?

There are many stars and there are a good number of actors in the industry, but a very few actors who enjoy star status and commands massive love and respect from both the industry insiders and from the general audience. Two such actors literally boast of ZERO HATERS and are loved by all.

We are discussing the most dedicated actor of the generation, Chiyaan Vikram, and the most happening actor of the younger generation, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.



Before we spring into the topic, let us be very clear that there are no literal comparisons between the two stalwarts in terms of their technical prowess but instead a generic discussion on their similarities which fetches them only love and no hate.



Vikram who started his career as a dubbing artist factually built an own ladder for himself and climbed up for the success what he enjoys for the day. Vijay Sethupathi is no less, as the actor started off his career by donning some non-prominent roles and then elevating himself to a greater altitude.



Let's check out some of the reasons which are fetching them the said unique distinctions.

