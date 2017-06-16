 »   »   » Vishnu Vishal-Amala Paul Film Renamed As Ratchasan

The Vishnu Vishal-Amala Paul starrer Minmini, which is in the making, has opted for a change in the movie title. The team has decided to get an aggressive title and now calls their movie, Ratchasan.

Though Ratchasan was a proposed venture in 2016 starring Vishnu Vishal & Jai in the lead roles, the makers of the movie shelved the project which later was said to be re-initiated as Cinderella, with Amala Paul as the heroine. However, the makers of the movie finally confirmed the revived project as Minmini during mid-April, this year.

This Tamil psychological thriller is being directed by Mundasupatti fame, Ramkumar and the project is bankrolled by G. Dilli Babu and R. Sridhar under the production house, Axess Film Factory.

Vishnu Vishal is said to be playing the role of an aggressive cop while Amala Paul is said to be donning the character of a teacher.

Ratchsan stars Suzane George, Sanjay, Kaali Venkat and Ramdoss alongside Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. The music score is rendered by Ghibran where in the cinematography is being shouldered by PV Sankar and the editing is being taken care by Sanlokesh.

Vishnu, who was all geared up for the release of his new movie, Kathanayagan, starring Catherine Theresa and Soori alongside him, has postponed the release of the same which was due for a 23rd June release on the occasion of Ramzan.

The 32-year-old actor reportedly stated that there were too many flicks lined up for the release and it would prove to be a bottleneck competition for the actor's movie.