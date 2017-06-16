 »   »   » Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer NOT For Ramzan, Says Kamal Haasan!

Come this Diwali, you may witness the release of one of the biggest sequels of Tamil Cinema, Vishwaroopam 2. But don't go by the rumours and expect the teaser of the same this Ramzan, June 23.

There were strong reports making rounds that the Kamal Haasan starrer, Vishwaroopam 2, would enthrall the fans of Ulaga Nayagan with its teaser launch for the auspicious occasion of Ramzan.



However, Kamal himself has quashed all the rumours and has cleared the air through his official twitter account.



"False news about trailer of VR2. RKFI is bound to inform admirers of progress. We facilitate Tamil VR2's release. We own the Hindi rights".



The makers are yet to decide the release date of the movie's teaser as the director of the movie might have to finalize on the final cut of the same and the release rumour was clarified by the actor. It is to be noted that the director, producer and the hero of the movie is one single person and its Sakalakala Vallavan, Kamal Haasan himself.



The recent report is that the team has decided to wrap the movie as soon as possible with the movie proceeding in the final leg of shooting schedule. A 10-day schedule is being planned in Europe where in Kamal Haasan and team have left to Ukraine for scouting locations.



The actor seems to be a busy man as he is not just donning the role of a writer, director, producer and the lead actor for the movie but is also seen working on his upcoming tri-lingual comedy flick, Sabhash Naidu, which will be simultaneously followed by his stint as a small screen anchor for Big Boss, a Tamil reality show.



Vishwaroopam 2, a movie in the making for quite a long time is a sequel to Kamal Hassan's Vishwaroopam, one of the highest grossers of 2013. The movie stars Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles.



Being produced under the home banner, Raajkamal Films International, the much anticipated venture is slated for a Diwali release.