 »   »   » Vivegam Single To Release On June 19

Thala Ajith's Vivegam which created waves during the first look poster release and indeed a tsunami during the time of its teaser release, is all set to send ripples yet again on 19th of June. The single track of the movie, Surviva, will be embraced by YouTube much to the delight and excitement of the Stylish actor's fans.

The song will be released on the official channel of Sony Music and just to grip on the audience pulse, the team released a 30-odd second glimpse of the track yesterday.



The song teaser glimpse features a drummer, director Siva who is seen lazing on a couch and then panned to the music director turned singer, Anirudh, who mouths the gist of lyrics.



Though the song teaser doesn't help us in gauging the actual rendition of the song, fans of Ajith Kumar would be hoping for another Aaluma Doluma from the combo.



The song teaser, so far, has clocked over a Million views and a close to 78K likes.



Vivegam is slated for a grand release on 11th August 2017 which stars Ajith Kumar, Kajal Agarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in the lead roles. Being shot majorly in Europe, Ajith will be seen as a stylish Interpol officer in the Spy thriller film.



Vivegam will be the third film for Ajith Kumar-Siruthai Siva combination after Veeram and Vedhalam and with Vivegam, the duo continues the 'V' factor. The teaser of the movie which released a month ago, thrashed several records for the first day including most likes and views in a single day.



The movie's teaser has garnered over 15 Million views with over 410K likes which is the second highest feat only after Superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali teaser.