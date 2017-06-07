 »   »   » Who Is The Better Director, Aishwarya Or Soundarya? Dhanush Answers...

It's always a challenge for an actor to pick sides when it comes to comparing the directors with whom the former would have worked with. It gets even difficult to pick sides when the said technicians are female. But the real litmus test would be when they are related to the hero on a personal level.

This is what happened to Dhanush when a reporter slammed an unusual question. The question of who the better director is between Aishwarya and Soundarya.



The art of direction is no new form of capacity for Dhanush as his brother, Selvaraghavan is an acclaimed film-maker, and the actor himself transforming himself as a director.



With his wife-turned-director, Aishwarya Dhanush, having called shots for the critically acclaimed movie, 3 (Moonu), Dhanush has now had the privilege of working under the direction of Aishwarya's younger sister, Soundarya Rajinikanth, for VIP 2.



This development led to an instinctive comparative analysis by one of the media personnel who demanded a response from the National award-winning actor.



Dhanush, who is known for his shrewd and meticulous work in cinema came out with one such diplomatic response which seemed to have gone down well with everyone.



The VIP 2 actor did not pick sides and asserted that there was no room for any such comparisons between the sisters as "Both Aishwarya and Soundarya are talented and ambitious. They are both daughters of the superstar and have great command over their craft."