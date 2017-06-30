 »   »   » Will Dhanush Be The Next Big Tamil Star In Tollywood?

The current sensation of Tamil cinema, Dhanush, is being seen as an alchemist of the industry. Everything he touches is turning into gold blocks and there are umpteen number of reasons for the actor to rejoice.

Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films, is churning out quality movies which are as well striking big at the box office while Kaaka Muttai, under his own banner had fetched national accolades as well.



The actor's directorial debut, Pa. Pandi, has been appreciated by both critics and general audience which emerged as a clear winner. Now the actor is planning to launch himself and set a foothold in the Telugu film industry as well, and why not, when the latest trailer of his movie has been embraced by the Telugu fans as well.



VIP 2, sequel to the already blockbuster Velaiyilla Pattathari, is slated to enter the scene on 28th July which also happens to be the birthday of our Puthupettai star, is being anticipated by Dhanush fans and neutral audience, thanks to the magic woven by the first part.



The trailer was released few days ago and has already seen some astonishing statistics. The Tamil version of the trailer has clocked close to 5 Million views with over 120 k Likes.



The figures look very impressive as the feat has been achieved in a span of three days and that the National award-winning actor now stands behind Rajini, Ajith & Vijay in terms of overall likes garnered for a trailer/teaser.



What's more interesting is the phenomenal response towards the Telugu version of the teaser. The dubbed teaser has clocked a whopping number of just below 3 Million views with over 50 k Likes. Telugu fans seem to be equally excited and awaiting the release of the movie in equal anticipation on par with their Tamil counterparts.



The trailer looks appealing as all the lead characters from the first part are repeated in the movie and Dhanush is seen to be continuing his 'VIP' brand even in this part as well.



However, there would be no denial with respect to the music of the movie as Anirudh Ravichander has been replaced by Sean Roldan. Though songs have come out well and is ruling iTunes, the comparison would be inevitable due to the supreme standards set by Anirudh.



The highlight of the movie would be Kajol Devagan's appearance as an antagonist and the face-off episodes between Dhanush and Kajol would be the highlight of the movie.



Dhanush would be eyeing to replicate the result of his Maamanar (Father-in-law) who had delivered a blockbuster by confronting a female antagonist in Padayappa.



Being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the movie is being helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth where in the story and dialogues are penned by Dhanush himself.