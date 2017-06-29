 »   »   » Will Gautham Karthik Get His Big Break Through Ivan Thanthiran?

A good-looking and a charming young actor is just not able to hit the bull's eye for various reasons. Yesteryear's charismatic actor, Navarasa Nayagan Karthik's son, Gautham Karthik, who made his grand debut under Mani Ratnam's directorial, Kadal, was not quite rewarded at the box office. His subsequent releases too, tanked at the box office which has made it all difficult for the budding actor.

However, his upcoming venture, Ivan Thanthiran (He is a strategist), seems to be promising and by all means, is set to deliver the much-needed break for the young promising actor.



The team of Ivan Thanthiran deserves a special round of appreciation as the release date timing, the marketing strategy and the generation of constant buzz about the movie have all been top-notch and curiosity generated amongst the youngsters is commendable.



Two promotional teasers/trailers have been released by the team which focuses on the pros and cons of job and life at IT industry. Engineering students and IT employees who are large at numbers can easily relate to the teaser/trailer which is boosted by RJ Balaji's dialogue delivery and expressions.



The promotional videos are already doing rounds on the social media and the movie is sure to attract a lot of youth audiences to theatres. Given the added advantage of no competition, the movie has all chances of scoring well at the box office.



For the first time, the ticket has been priced at USD 5 in the USA which is a meticulous move by the movie team as they seem to be keen on registering more footfalls than setting the cash register ringing.



Initially, Premam fame, Anupama Parameshwaran was considered to play the female lead in the action cum romantic thriller, while the role was later offered to Kannada's U-Turn fame Shraddha Srinath.



R. Kannan is seen to be donning the role of a producer and director for this movie while SS Thaman has scored music.