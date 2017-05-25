Will Shankar’s 2.O Give Him The Much Needed Hit?
He is the synonym of grandeur and extravaganza. He was the man who brought in a different way of storytelling which had a blend of depth and commercial elements, to the South Indian industry. He is the director who keeps repeating his genres, yet delivers highly successful movies at the box office.
He is none other than the visionary director of the Indian
Cinema, S. Shankar. The man started his journey with a movie named
Gentleman which sent waves across the Southern circuits.
The movie created such an impact that the songs of the movie
were dancing on the lips of movielovers, and the movie eventually
went on to become a massive blockbuster in Tamil and also the
dubbed version which released in Telugu was no less than a runaway
success.
One single movie proved the mettle of the idealistic director
and created an invincible position in both Tamil and Telugu cinema
industry. Such was his impact of the movie that, the Megastar of
Tollywood, K. Chiranjeevi got hold of the movie's remake rights and
made the movie in Hindi. The King of Tollywood had as well
expressed his desire to work with Shankar post Gentleman's
stupendous success.
Shankar, who is known mostly for movies which are based on
corruption storyline has often tasted success in the same genre. Be
it Gentleman, Indian, Mudhalvan, Anniyan or
Sivaji - all these movies fall into the same genre and
have been enormous blockbusters at the BO which shows that the
director, though adapts the same concept can come up with magical
screenplay and mesmerize audiences every single time.
The present happening film-maker of the country, SS Rajamouli of
Baahubali fame, had once confessed the fact that he was bowled over
by Shankar's technological affinity and prowess.
The then assistant director, shared that a bunch of assistant
directors were spending a lot of time in discussing Shankar's
ideology of blending movie with technology, and Kadhalan's
Muqabula song stood as a testimony for that.
Superstar Rajinikanth, during the audio launch of
Enthiran, had revealed the fact that the legendary actor
had checked about Shankar with Kamal Hassan before commencing the
shoot for the duo's first combination movie, Sivaji - The
Boss.
Kamal who had earlier worked with Shankar reportedly had told
Rajini that the trendsetting director "Was a strong and rigid
technician who attains his goal no matter how many hurdles are
faced, but the results will be flattering".
Rajini then quipped that it was Kalanithi Maran, who was the
producer of the movie, Enthiran, who had asked about
Shankar and Rajini had remarked saying that the futuristic director
was a "Wild horse, who can be tough and uncompromising, but will
ensure that the destination is reached provided we (the team) cling
on to the horse".
Shankar, who got himself associated with Thalaivar for the first
time in 2007 and successively in 2010 had churned out massive
results with the biggest hits of South Industry. Sivaji was the
first ever 100 Cr grosser and Enthiran - The Robot was the
first ever 200 Cr grosser of the Southern circuit.
However, even the most successful director had to undergo a
rough patch with his subsequent flicks, Nanban being an
average grosser and his most anticipated movie, I turning
out to be a box office dud.
Returning to his strong fort of technology and gripping
screenplay in the form of 2.O, one could expect the star
director to bounce back with a bang and as a booster, the director
would be pairing with the most successful actor for the third
time.
We wish that Shankar rise like a phoenix and set a benchmark to the Indian cinema industry in terms of cinema making.