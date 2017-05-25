 »   »   » Will Shankar’s 2.O Give Him The Much Needed Hit?

He is the synonym of grandeur and extravaganza. He was the man who brought in a different way of storytelling which had a blend of depth and commercial elements, to the South Indian industry. He is the director who keeps repeating his genres, yet delivers highly successful movies at the box office.

He is none other than the visionary director of the Indian Cinema, S. Shankar. The man started his journey with a movie named Gentleman which sent waves across the Southern circuits.



The movie created such an impact that the songs of the movie were dancing on the lips of movielovers, and the movie eventually went on to become a massive blockbuster in Tamil and also the dubbed version which released in Telugu was no less than a runaway success.



One single movie proved the mettle of the idealistic director and created an invincible position in both Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. Such was his impact of the movie that, the Megastar of Tollywood, K. Chiranjeevi got hold of the movie's remake rights and made the movie in Hindi. The King of Tollywood had as well expressed his desire to work with Shankar post Gentleman's stupendous success.



Shankar, who is known mostly for movies which are based on corruption storyline has often tasted success in the same genre. Be it Gentleman, Indian, Mudhalvan, Anniyan or Sivaji - all these movies fall into the same genre and have been enormous blockbusters at the BO which shows that the director, though adapts the same concept can come up with magical screenplay and mesmerize audiences every single time.



The present happening film-maker of the country, SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, had once confessed the fact that he was bowled over by Shankar's technological affinity and prowess.



The then assistant director, shared that a bunch of assistant directors were spending a lot of time in discussing Shankar's ideology of blending movie with technology, and Kadhalan's Muqabula song stood as a testimony for that.



Superstar Rajinikanth, during the audio launch of Enthiran, had revealed the fact that the legendary actor had checked about Shankar with Kamal Hassan before commencing the shoot for the duo's first combination movie, Sivaji - The Boss.



Kamal who had earlier worked with Shankar reportedly had told Rajini that the trendsetting director "Was a strong and rigid technician who attains his goal no matter how many hurdles are faced, but the results will be flattering".



Rajini then quipped that it was Kalanithi Maran, who was the producer of the movie, Enthiran, who had asked about Shankar and Rajini had remarked saying that the futuristic director was a "Wild horse, who can be tough and uncompromising, but will ensure that the destination is reached provided we (the team) cling on to the horse".



Shankar, who got himself associated with Thalaivar for the first time in 2007 and successively in 2010 had churned out massive results with the biggest hits of South Industry. Sivaji was the first ever 100 Cr grosser and Enthiran - The Robot was the first ever 200 Cr grosser of the Southern circuit.



However, even the most successful director had to undergo a rough patch with his subsequent flicks, Nanban being an average grosser and his most anticipated movie, I turning out to be a box office dud.



Returning to his strong fort of technology and gripping screenplay in the form of 2.O, one could expect the star director to bounce back with a bang and as a booster, the director would be pairing with the most successful actor for the third time.



We wish that Shankar rise like a phoenix and set a benchmark to the Indian cinema industry in terms of cinema making.