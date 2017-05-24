Will Suriya Bounce Back With Thaanaa Serndha Koottam?
He is the go-getter of Kollywood. Give him a small opportunity and he squeezes out the maximum benefit out of it. When Ultimate Star Ajith had pulled himself out of Nerukku Ner, Suriya bagged the role and entered the industry.
When his contemporaries have missed out on movies such as
Kakka Kakka, Ghajini, Nanda etc., he was clever in
grabbing the same and setting his strong foot in the K-Town.
Chiselling himself with the art of dance, fight and a complete
image makeover through body building, Suriya now, is one of the top
5 leading actors of Tamil cinema and as well commands a massive
market in Andhra, Telangana and the overseas next to
Rajinikanth.
Our Nadippin Nayagan (as he is fondly called by his fans), has
been very diligent in choosing scripts suiting his image and then
getting himself tuned to the content of the movie and thereby
transforming himself into a complete performer.
With each film passing by, the 41-year-old passionate actor
comes out with a lot of variations and innovation, both in his
styling and script thereby producing success quite often at the box
office.
But it has been a worrisome period for the experimental actor as
he is undergoing a rough patch for quite some time now. He last
tasted his absolute success in 2013 through Singam II.
Post Singam II, Suriya teamed up with Lingusamy for Anjaan. Anjaan was projected as The Mass Movie for Suriya comparing the movie with the likes of Baasha and Billa. The movie released with much hype and fanfare, thanks to its songs and Suriya's appealing look in the movie but eventually bombed at the box office.
The Venkat Prabhu directorial, Mass Engira Massilamani,
his subsequent release too, was riding with its own set of
expectations but turned out to be another dud at the box office.
The content of the movie, too being labelled as average, and
eventually the movie's prospect at the box office was
negative.
However, 24, which was directed by Manam fame, Vikram
Kumar, was appreciated by certain sections of critics. The movie
fared moderately better in AP/TG circuits than in Tamil Nadu. But
the overall commercial face of the movie was not as expected and
finally ended up as an average grosser.
With the second part of the Singam franchise, i.e.
Singam II, having made it huge at the box office, the
Suriya-Hari combination decided to join hands once again and come
out with Si3.
As the template and characters of the movie were being
well-etched in the minds of the audience, this more seemed to be a
safe bet for the Ayan actor.
Si3, though was supposed to hit the screens during 2016
Diwali, underwent a series of postponements with respect to the
release date and eventually hit screens during the month of
February.
With Tamil Nadu facing severe issues such as Jallikattu protest,
government issues etc., the movie tanked at the BO though the
content was a decent one and ended up as a disaster due to the high
distribution costs involved.
Post Naanum Rowdy Thaan's success, director Vignesh Sivan seems very promising and could be banked upon with no trouble, as the director is calling shots for Suriya's upcoming movie, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Being produced under Suriya's home banner, the actor would be expecting this prestigious flick to send ripples post its release.