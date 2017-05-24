 »   »   » Will Suriya Bounce Back With Thaanaa Serndha Koottam?

He is the go-getter of Kollywood. Give him a small opportunity and he squeezes out the maximum benefit out of it. When Ultimate Star Ajith had pulled himself out of Nerukku Ner, Suriya bagged the role and entered the industry.

When his contemporaries have missed out on movies such as Kakka Kakka, Ghajini, Nanda etc., he was clever in grabbing the same and setting his strong foot in the K-Town. Chiselling himself with the art of dance, fight and a complete image makeover through body building, Suriya now, is one of the top 5 leading actors of Tamil cinema and as well commands a massive market in Andhra, Telangana and the overseas next to Rajinikanth.



Our Nadippin Nayagan (as he is fondly called by his fans), has been very diligent in choosing scripts suiting his image and then getting himself tuned to the content of the movie and thereby transforming himself into a complete performer.



With each film passing by, the 41-year-old passionate actor comes out with a lot of variations and innovation, both in his styling and script thereby producing success quite often at the box office.



But it has been a worrisome period for the experimental actor as he is undergoing a rough patch for quite some time now. He last tasted his absolute success in 2013 through Singam II.

Post Singam II, Suriya teamed up with Lingusamy for Anjaan. Anjaan was projected as The Mass Movie for Suriya comparing the movie with the likes of Baasha and Billa. The movie released with much hype and fanfare, thanks to its songs and Suriya's appealing look in the movie but eventually bombed at the box office.



The Venkat Prabhu directorial, Mass Engira Massilamani, his subsequent release too, was riding with its own set of expectations but turned out to be another dud at the box office. The content of the movie, too being labelled as average, and eventually the movie's prospect at the box office was negative.



However, 24, which was directed by Manam fame, Vikram Kumar, was appreciated by certain sections of critics. The movie fared moderately better in AP/TG circuits than in Tamil Nadu. But the overall commercial face of the movie was not as expected and finally ended up as an average grosser.



With the second part of the Singam franchise, i.e. Singam II, having made it huge at the box office, the Suriya-Hari combination decided to join hands once again and come out with Si3.



As the template and characters of the movie were being well-etched in the minds of the audience, this more seemed to be a safe bet for the Ayan actor.



Si3, though was supposed to hit the screens during 2016 Diwali, underwent a series of postponements with respect to the release date and eventually hit screens during the month of February.



With Tamil Nadu facing severe issues such as Jallikattu protest, government issues etc., the movie tanked at the BO though the content was a decent one and ended up as a disaster due to the high distribution costs involved.



Post Naanum Rowdy Thaan's success, director Vignesh Sivan seems very promising and could be banked upon with no trouble, as the director is calling shots for Suriya's upcoming movie, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Being produced under Suriya's home banner, the actor would be expecting this prestigious flick to send ripples post its release.