 »   »   » #17YearsOfKyunki: Ekta Kapoor Reveals How Her Life Changed With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi!

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was an iconic show that was produced by Ekta Kapoor and premiered on July 3, 2000. It has been 17 years and the characters are still remembered.

The show gave birth to the iconic character Tulsi, the first female character that made such a huge worldwide impact. Ekta took to social media to thank all those who helped her grow in the industry.

Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "17Years ago a man called @sameern n channel called @starplus gave a young producer a chance .... my life change n india got d biggest show in tv history !"

"Wat impact d show had on indian families still overwhelms me n I only have gratitude that I got a chance to b a part of this journey!"

"Also wat we all woke up to was d first female character that made such a high world wide impact !!!!it gave birth to d phenomenon TULSI! Thankuuu all n JAI SHREE KRISHNA ...#17yearsofkyunki."

Ekta also shared a picture snapped with Tulsi aka Smriti Irani and wrote, "Rishto ke bhi roop badalte hai.....kahani ab bhi wahi 😝😝😝😝😍 #17yearsofkyunki."

After KSBKBT, there was no looking back for Ekta. She has been creating successful characters on her shows and we must say, almost all her shows became popular.

We congratulate Ekta and KSBKBT team for completing 17 years! We wish the producer create many such characters and keep entertaining us. Hit the comment box for congratulating Ekta for completing 17 years in the industry.