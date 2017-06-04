 »   »   » After Kapil Sharma & Adaa Khan, Now Arjun Bijlani Rushed To The Hospital!

The hectic shooting schedules take a toll on television actors. Recently, we had reported that Kapil Sharma was rushed to hospital as he complained uneasiness while shooting for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. According to the latest reports, Kapil Sharma is recovering well.

Naagin 2 actress Adaa Khan was rushed to hospital as she complained of an acute stomach pain. After rest, the actress resumed the shoot the very evening since she wanted to complete the scene.

But, the actress was again rushed to hospital as her health deteriorated. Apparently, Adaa didn't complete her dose and got back to work without taking rest because of which the infection relapsed.

According to the latest reports, co-incidentally Adaa's Naagin co-actor, Arjun Bijlani was also rushed to the hospital. He collapsed on the sets of Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil! The actor has been advised a complete bed rest for four days. He is waiting for his test results.

Apparently, the actor was unwell since earlier this week and kept popping pills and continued with the shoot. Because of this his health worsened and he collapsed on sets.

We hope the actors get well soon.