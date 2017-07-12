 »   »   » Ali Asgar Clarifies Again About His Exit From TKSS; Mithun Chakraborty Praises Kapil Sharma!

Recently, Sony TV's upcoming comedy show, The Drama Company was launched. At the launch of the show, Ali Asgar was asked about his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show.

It has to be recalled that post the mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, many actors quit The Kapil Sharma Show and one among them was Ali Asgar. It was speculated that the fight was the reason for Ali's exit as well! Read on...

Ali Comes Out Clean… Ali has previously too, said that he had exited the show because of creative differences with TKSS team. Yet again, he has come out clean, by clarifying that he had quit the show only because his contract was over and wasn't happy with the way his character was shaping up. Ali Was Surprised Ali was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "I was surprised as there were a number of things which I did not speak upon, all related to me. Aur iss baat ko kaafi uchala ja raha hai." Ali Has No Fight Or Enmity With Anybody! He further added that he neither had a fight nor has an enmity with anybody. He parted ways as he wasn't happy with the way his character was shaping up. Ali Didn’t Want To Renew The Contract He wasn't getting proper answers from the team. He had informed the team before leaving for Australia that he doesn't want to renew his contract as he wasn't happy. He Fell Ill After He Returned From Australia Ali also added that his contract was on the verge of ending. It was terminating on April 23. After he returned from Australia, he was advised bed rest for 12 days as he was ill. The Matter Was Blown Out Of Proportion He had also informed that team that his contract is over. He had reason to exit the show, but the matter was blown out of proportion. Ali Is Fond Of Kapil About Kapil, Ali said, "I have never been part of any controversy. Kapil is my colleague. We worked together for four years. I have learnt from him. I cannot think badly about him or anyone. I am fond of him." Mithun Chakraborty Praises Kapil Mithun Chakraborty, who is also part of The Drama Company and at the launch, praised Kapil. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kapil is one of the biggest talents."

Mithun added, "In my film career, I have never seen such a talented person. Kapil is really good. His show is so good and it's huge, hope we get to his level before falling flat."

The Drama Company will be aired from July 16. On the show, Mithun will be seen playing the role of Shambhu Dada - the owner of The Drama Company.

The show will also feature Sudesh Lehri, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle and Ridhima Pandit.

The team has also shot for the first episode. Sudesh shared a picture with Munna Michael team - Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and wrote, "Amazing way to Kick start our first episode of #TheDramaCompany with my upcoming movie #MunnaMichael thank you so much god :)@Nawazuddin_S."

