 »   »   » Ali Asgar Reveals Why He Quit The Kapil Sharma Show; Also Spills The Beans About His New Show!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in news after a few actors quit the show. The reason behind their exit was believed to be Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's ugly mid-air spat! Ali Asgar was one among the actors who quit the show.

Until now, no one had spoken up about their exits. For the first time, Ali Asgar spoke about his exit from the show during the screening of Hollywood film, Despicable Me 3 in which he has dubbed for two characters. The actor said that the creative differences between him and ace comedian Kapil Sharma made him leave the show! Read on...

Ali Will Miss The Kapil Sharma Show Ali was quoted by IANS as saying, "I really miss that show. It was unfortunate, but there are some times when you have to take certain kind of decisions." Ali Quit The Show Because Of Creative Differences He added, "We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team." Ali Felt His Character Was Becoming Stagnant "My character wasn't going anywhere and it was becoming stagnant and I felt there was no scope for creative improvement." No Enmity With Kapil When asked whether he holds grudges against Kapil (because of the fight), Ali clarified that they didn't have personal grudges against him. They only have ‘professional creative differences' with each other! Ali Learnt A Lot From Kapil Ali also added that he had learned a lot from Kapil in terms of timing. He also mentioned they have some good memories to cherish. Ali’s New Show When Ali was asked about his next show, he said, "My next show is not creatively locked yet, there is still time, but we are working on it." Ali Adds… He was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Many a times a lot of preparations are done, but changes happen on the day of the shoot or on the telecast day." The New Show Might Start From July He added, "But hopefully, in July something new will start. June mahine mein baarish acchi hogi toh, July mein phasal acchi hogi!"

Ali will be seen in the special episode 'Supernight With Tubelight' along with Sunil Grover and Sugandha Mishra. Ali said that he is fortunate and honoured to be part of Tubelight integration episode.

The promo has been released and the shooting of the special episode is also complete. We had also revealed that Salman and the team had a blast while shooting for the episode.

When asked about his experience of shooting with Salman, Ali was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are happy that Salman enjoyed the show. We shot with him for four hours, we didn't know when it started, when it ended! There's a feeling of content that we could make Salman laugh."

"Fortunately, Salman welcomes the characters that I do. And yes, there is a comfort level with him because he is gracious and big-hearted to allow us to go on with the characters and hum woh masti kare with him, play with him and entertain him."

Well, we are waiting to watch the special episode as well as the new show! What say guys?

(With IANS Input)