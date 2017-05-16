 »   »   » All Is Well Between Muskaan Mihani & Tushal Sobhani; Dill Mill Gayye Actress Refutes Divorce Rumours

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Muskaan Mihani, who is known for her
roles on shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni
Chali Jalandhar, was recently in news. Reports claimed that
her marriage to Mumbai-businessman Tushal Sobhani, is going through
a rocky patch.
The reports suggested that the actress was abused by her
husband. It was also said that the couple who has a 20-month-old
daughter Mannat, is living separately!
Also, it was said that Tushal never took charge of their
daughter and the in-laws, were ganging up against the actress.
Reports also suggested that the actress will soon be filing for
divorce.
But, the actress has refuted the divorce rumours and slammed the
media reports that claimed they are parting ways.
She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It's not true. This
is a false news. Everything is okay."
Muskaan added, "I am very upset with these stories. I don't know
from where did this come up. People should understand that such a
thing can ruin a girl's life. The things that have been reported as
said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child.
People should at least contact me before running these
stories."
Last year, Muskaan made her comeback with Manish R Goswami's
show Dil Deke Dekho. She was also seen in a few episodes of Fear
Files.
