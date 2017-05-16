 »   »   » All Is Well Between Muskaan Mihani & Tushal Sobhani; Dill Mill Gayye Actress Refutes Divorce Rumours

Muskaan Mihani, who is known for her roles on shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni Chali Jalandhar, was recently in news. Reports claimed that her marriage to Mumbai-businessman Tushal Sobhani, is going through a rocky patch.

The reports suggested that the actress was abused by her husband. It was also said that the couple who has a 20-month-old daughter Mannat, is living separately!

Also, it was said that Tushal never took charge of their daughter and the in-laws, were ganging up against the actress. Reports also suggested that the actress will soon be filing for divorce.

But, the actress has refuted the divorce rumours and slammed the media reports that claimed they are parting ways.

She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It's not true. This is a false news. Everything is okay."

Muskaan added, "I am very upset with these stories. I don't know from where did this come up. People should understand that such a thing can ruin a girl's life. The things that have been reported as said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child. People should at least contact me before running these stories."

Last year, Muskaan made her comeback with Manish R Goswami's show Dil Deke Dekho. She was also seen in a few episodes of Fear Files.