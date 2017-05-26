 »   »   » Aly Goni & Piaa Bajpai In Life OK’s Horror TV Show!

Aly Goni had recently shared an emotional message on the social media that hinted that he has quit Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, there are reports that the actor has bagged a show!

As per the reports on an entertainment portal, Endemol is all set to go on floors with a horror series for Life OK. Apparently, Aly Goni is roped in to play a male lead in the show. Popular South Indian actress, Piaa Bajpai has also been approached for the show. The actress will debut on television with this show.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "There's nothing on TV in the horror genre at the moment, and thus the team decided to utilise the space and build up something interesting."

The source further added, "The makers have also roped in Pawan Karipalani, director of Ragini MMS to create the magic and intrigue."

According to report, the show is expected to go on floors soon.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates....