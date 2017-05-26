 »   »   » Aly Goni & Piaa Bajpai In Life OK’s Horror TV Show!

Aly Goni
had recently shared an emotional message on the social media that
hinted that he has quit Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai
Mohabbatein. Now, there are reports that the actor has bagged a
show!
As per the reports on an entertainment portal, Endemol is all
set to go on floors with a horror series for Life OK. Apparently,
Aly Goni is roped in to play a male lead in the show. Popular South
Indian actress, Piaa Bajpai has also been approached for
the show. The actress will debut on television with this show.
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying,
"There's nothing on TV in the horror genre at the moment, and thus
the team decided to utilise the space and build up something
interesting."
The source further added, "The makers have also roped in Pawan
Karipalani, director of Ragini MMS to create the magic and
intrigue."
According to report, the show is expected to go on floors soon.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates....
