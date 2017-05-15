 »   »   » Yay! Anas Rashid To Enter Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Yes! You have heard it right! Popular television actor Anas Rashid who
won everyone's hearts with his exceptional performance as Sooraj
Rathi in Star Plus' trendsetter show, Diya Aur Baati Hum is all set
to enter the show's sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh
Piyaji soon. The sequel which began over am onth ago, has been
grabbing eyeballs for its interesting content.
Earlier, the makers were quite clear that the sequel will not
star Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid, but here comes an exception!
Anas, who was at his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab stated that he was
honoured when the makers called him back for the show.
Anas confirmed the news to a leading entertainment portal. He
told, "I was surprised when they called me.. It feels great to get
back to the show because Sooraj was one character that people never
forgot. Even today, people keep asking me if the character will
return show."
When quizzed if he watches the sequel, "Every time I watch the
show, I felt that Sooraj and Sandhya were missing. They should have
been part of the second season. Nevertheless, I am now back on the
show."
"My character will mentor my onscreen daughter Kanak and Bhabho.
Though the character will be seen in the flashback, it will be an
important one," concluded Anas. Fans, are you excited for his entry
in the show?
On the personal front, the actor got engaged to Heena Iqbal, a
girl of his parents' choice at his hometown Malerkotla on April 9
in a close-knit affair. Reportedly, the duo will get married by the
end of the year.
Please Wait while comments are loading...