 »   »   » Yay! Anas Rashid To Enter Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji!

Yes! You have heard it right! Popular television actor Anas Rashid who won everyone's hearts with his exceptional performance as Sooraj Rathi in Star Plus' trendsetter show, Diya Aur Baati Hum is all set to enter the show's sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji soon. The sequel which began over am onth ago, has been grabbing eyeballs for its interesting content.

Earlier, the makers were quite clear that the sequel will not star Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid, but here comes an exception! Anas, who was at his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab stated that he was honoured when the makers called him back for the show.

Anas confirmed the news to a leading entertainment portal. He told, "I was surprised when they called me.. It feels great to get back to the show because Sooraj was one character that people never forgot. Even today, people keep asking me if the character will return show."

When quizzed if he watches the sequel, "Every time I watch the show, I felt that Sooraj and Sandhya were missing. They should have been part of the second season. Nevertheless, I am now back on the show."

"My character will mentor my onscreen daughter Kanak and Bhabho. Though the character will be seen in the flashback, it will be an important one," concluded Anas. Fans, are you excited for his entry in the show?

On the personal front, the actor got engaged to Heena Iqbal, a girl of his parents' choice at his hometown Malerkotla on April 9 in a close-knit affair. Reportedly, the duo will get married by the end of the year.