 »   »   » SEE HERE! Ankita Lokhande Posts A New Picture With Beyhadh Actor Kushal Tandon!

They are the new friends in tinsel town! Yes, we are talking about none other than Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon! The duo often post pictures of them hanging out with each other on the social media, which has raised many eyebrows.

The actress eho broke up with her long-time boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput a while ago, was in news recently for her alleged link-up with businessman Vikas Jain. Needless to say, she was quite miffed with the rumours.

And our very own TV heart-throb, Kushal is very much single too, post his break up with Gauhar Khan. In fact, the rumours about the two being in a relationship sparked sometime last year and Kushal completed denied all of them and chose to call Ankita, a 'very good friend'.

Kushal had slammed rumours of dating Ankita and tweeted, "A write-up just based on a picture? guess u guys not paying well to ur so called reliable sources :-) anky1912 r v." He also wrote, "Website is done! False . A website is never "done".. One picture with an opposite s*x, n they r 'dating'."

Recently, Ankita shared an image of the duo on Instagram and captioned it as, "Unexpected friendships are the best ones ." Even Kushal shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "@lokhandeankita dance is the joy of existence."

Well, this surely left several tongues wagging.