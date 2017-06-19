 »   »   » Are Divyanka-Vivek & Sanaya-Mohit Fans Crossing Their Limits To Make Their Favourites Win?

Nach Baliye 8 semi-final saw Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim getting eliminated. The dance reality show is just a week away from its grand finale. The top three finalists are Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandy, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal.

The celebrities took to social media and requested their fans for their votes. As we revealed earlier, Divyanka and Sanaya's fans have been taking the show way too serious and are extensively promoting them on social media.

Divyanka Trolled Online! Recently, Sanaya-Mohit's fan shared a post, "I heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap." Divyanka’s Befitting Reply Divyanka replied to the online troll, "It's not a reply to you #MsBasher... Its for those who might fall for your hoax. WINNER OR NOT...I'M NOT A QUITTER! #LongLiveYHM 💪😎." Sanaya-Mohit Fans Upset With Makers & The Channel We had also reported recently as to how Sanaya and Mohit's fans were upset as they felt the channel and the makers were giving too much importance to Divyanka and Vivek. Are Sanaya-Mohit Fans Supporting Them Blindly? The fans voiced out their opinion and supported their favourite couple on the social media by bashing the channel, makers and even the couple (Divyanka and Vivek). Sanaya-Mohit Fans Running Fake Contests! There were also reports that Sanaya and Mohit's fans were running fake contests to get them maximum votes. MoNaya Fans A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Fans have been running fake voting contest online saying that lucky winners who vote for Monaya (popular name for Mohit and Sanaya) will win a phone." MoNaya Fans Crossing Their Limits! A source added, "Their fans start spamming the judges' social media accounts if they give the couple less marks." Divyanka and Vivek Fans Divyanka and Vivek's fans too, promoted them but not in a wrong way! DiVek fans stayed up all night to remind people to keep voting for their favourite couple.

Divyanka has been receiving a lot of flak on social media. The actress is irked as people on social media have been trying to hurt her image.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Being popular comes with a price tag. In the recent times, I have come across this anti-popularity syndrome. Everything you do is scrutinised to find flaws. Even your popularity is questioned. If you are injured and yet walk without showing the pain and deliver a performance - people call it an act."

She added, "Am I ranting? Not at all. My husband (Vivek Dahiya) and I are our own competition. I love challenges and take them head on. The reason celebrity reality shows work well is because well-known faces participate in them."

"Popularity barometers question your hard work, but don't popular people work hard? I don't believe in overnight success. It's my hard work, which has brought me here."

"I've toiled hard for days and sacrificed my personal life for it. I have overcome physical pain to deliver a good performance. If you choose to question my hard work, then I must say you've succumbed to the anti-popularity syndrome."

She further added, "As actors, we can't control scripts, scores or comments. What we do have is our hard work. My biggest motivation are my fans, who constantly send me positive messages through various social networking sites."

What do you think - Are fans going to extreme level to promote their favourite jodis? Hit the comment box to share your views...