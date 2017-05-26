 »   »   » Jakarta Blasts: Arjit Taneja’s Family Panics!

Our television actors have a huge fan base all over the country, especially in Indonesia. A few popular television shows are being telecast in Indonesia. The actors recently also visited the place for an event.

Recently, twin blasts broke out in Jakarta. Apparently, Kumkum Bhagya's ex-actor Arjit Taneja, who is shooting for the Indonesian show 'Naadin', stays close to the site of explosions. As soon as the news spread, the actor's family and friends started calling him!

Arjit is grateful that he is safe. He was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "You become more thankful towards life, wondering at the same time about the world we are living in."

He further added, "It's sad and scary, no place is safe. Just two days ago, there was an attack in Manchester; even before the world could recover from that shock, this has happened."

Arjit got popular with his role Purab from the show Kumkum Bhagya. His pairing with Mrunal Jain (Bulbul) was popular among the viewers. Both Arjit and Mrunal had quit the show.

Arjit had also hosted Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 8.

Currently, he is seen in Nadin, in which he plays the role of Ishan. Mrunal was also seen on the show.