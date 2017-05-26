 »   »   » Jakarta Blasts: Arjit Taneja’s Family Panics!

Our television actors have a huge fan base all over the country,
especially in Indonesia. A few popular television shows are being
telecast in Indonesia. The actors recently also visited the place
for an event.
Recently, twin blasts broke out in Jakarta. Apparently, Kumkum
Bhagya's ex-actor Arjit Taneja, who is shooting for the
Indonesian show 'Naadin', stays close to the site of explosions. As
soon as the news spread, the actor's family and friends started
calling him!
Arjit is grateful that he is safe. He was quoted by a leading
daily as saying, "You become more thankful towards life, wondering
at the same time about the world we are living in."
He further added, "It's sad and scary, no place is safe. Just
two days ago, there was an attack in Manchester; even before the
world could recover from that shock, this has happened."
Arjit got popular with his role Purab from the show Kumkum
Bhagya. His pairing with Mrunal Jain (Bulbul) was popular among the
viewers. Both Arjit and Mrunal had quit the show.
Arjit had also hosted Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 8.
Currently, he is seen in Nadin, in which he plays the role of
Ishan. Mrunal was also seen on the show.
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 17:20 [IST]
