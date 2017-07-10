 »   »   » Ban On Children Reality Shows! Amole Gupte Unveils The Dark Side Of Kids’ Reality Shows

Although popular kids reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Sabse Bada Kalakaar, Junior Masterchef India and many other shows attract the audiences and garners good ratings, it is not advisable to put children under stressful situations in the early years of their lives!

Previously, film-maker Shoojit Sircar requested the authorities through a tweet to 'urgently ban all reality shows involving children'. He feels these reality shows are 'destroying them emotionally & their purity', which is true! Read on to know what the film-maker Amole Gupte revealed....

About Long Working Hours! Amole Gupte in an interaction with DNA revealed some shocking facts. Talking about long hours of shooting, the director said, "I've been crying myself hoarse on the issue of children being forced to participate in reality shows for years." He Adds…. "But to simply blame parents' ambitions for this cruel and inhuman practice is absurd. Parents, who pressurise their children to excel on reality shows, are as much victims of a system that fosters and encourages unrealistic ambitions, as the other perpetrators of this criminal treatment of children." Amole Reveals As To How Kids Are Brought From Towns To Cities… He said, "They are brought from distant towns to Mumbai and huddled into cheap hotels with their parents. Every morning, they have to travel to the TV studio for rehearsals." ‘It’s Barbaric’! "These kids are wrenched away from all normal activities and are thrown into a single-minded devotion to lending their voices to these reality shows. They are made to shoot for countless hours, sometimes in humid non-air conditioned rooms. It's barbaric." Amole Recalls An Incident Which Involved A Blind Boy "A little, blind boy had made it to the finals of a singing contest. Throughout the day he was rehearsing under gruelling circumstances for his song and finally at 1 am when he was to record, he lost his voice. The child was traumatised for life." How Kids Handle The Defeat… "They are shattered. They don't know how to process the defeat into optimism. They feel as though they've fallen into a deep dark hole." Government Needs To Enforce Laws… "It's the system. Everyone is a victim including the parents. The government needs to enforce laws against children being made to work long hours. When I was the chairperson of the Children's Film Society, I pushed for a law preventing children from being made to shoot for more than five and a half hours. That law is now existent." Children Should Not Work More Than Five And A Half Hours "The law says children cannot shoot for more than five and a half hours for TV serials or films. But how many people follow this law? More needs to be done to ensure they are comfortable."

Even Singer Shaan, who hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2006 and returned as a judge to the singing reality show in 2014, echoes the same.

He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am on the same page with Shoojit Sircar. I didn't involve myself in children's reality shows for a few years because during L'il Champs in 2006, I noticed the amount of pressure on the kids. It was tremendous."



He added, "Some of them even continue to play that same image which got formed during the show. At that age, it is not easy to switch on and switch off. They start talking and behaving in the same way, and that doesn't allow them to grow."

"I won't mention the name, but there was a reality show winner. She kept that image... That big round pink blush on cheeks. You know how children get make-up done. I asked 'You are 19, so why would you still do that?' She said, 'People like it'," he recalled. He is clearly not okay with it."

