 »   »   » Barun-Shivani’s IPKKND 3 & Dheeraj-Manit’s Kundali Bhagya Promos Will Leave You Asking For More!

The audiences are eager to watch the two most awaited shows - Star Plus' Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 and Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya spin-off show Kundali Bhagya.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 makers had already released a few videos. The latest video also gives a glimpse of Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar's characters on the show. Even Kundali Bhagya's first promo is out! Both the promos will leave you asking for more... Read on....

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Promo: Barun As A Photographer, Advay The backdrop is a Dussehra fair and Advay Singh Raizada (Barun) is seen as a photographer, who is seen capturing ‘Ravan dahan'. Shivani As An Innocent Girl, Chandini Advay sees Chandini (Shivani) on the frame and utters ‘beautiful'! Advay makes her pose for a picture near the Ravan's effigy, which is set on fire! Advay Rescues Chandini The people around are seen shouting at Chandini to away as Ravan's effigy would be seen falling down! Chandini is scared to death, while Advay comes to her rescue. IPKKND Promos Going by both the Mandir and Dussehra promos, it is clear that Advay wants to take revenge on Chandini. He doesn't want to kill her, but wants to put her through difficulties. Kundali Bhagya Promo We had reported about the Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya. In the promo, Manit Joura, who plays the role of Rishabh, will be seen introducing to the two super brands of the company - Rockstar Abhi Mehra (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Cricketer Karan Lutra (Dheeraj Dhoopar). Karan & Rishabh In the promo, Karan is seen angry at Rishabh as he introduced him after Abhi. Rishabh tries to explain by telling Karan that Abhi is senior to him. Shabbir Ahluwalia At the end, Shabbir will be seen introducing the viewers to the two brothers - Karan and Rishabh whose characters are opposite. Shabbir adds, "Mere kahani se janmegi, ab inki kahani." Kundali Bhagya & IPKKND 3 While IPKKND 3 will be aired on Star Plus from July 3 at 8 PM, Kundali Bhagya will be aired on Zee TV from July 12 at 9.30 PM.

Advay's love will turn Chandni's world upside down. Find out how on #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:33am PDT



