 »   »   » Barun Sobti Announces Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 At Star Parivaar Awards! (PICS)

Barun Sobti, who will be back on the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon after five long years, announced about the show at the recently held Star Parivaar Awards.

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was held in Worli Mumbai on May 13. The event was telecast yesterday (May 28) on Star Plus. Read on to know how Barun announced Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon at Star Parivaar Awards 2017....

Barun's Performance At Star Parivaar Awards 2017 Barun's performance was kept under wraps to surprise the fans. Earlier, it was said that the promo would be released at Star Parivaar Awards 2017. Barun Performs To The Song 'Don' But, only announcement of the show was made at the awards ceremony. Barun Sobti entered the stage wearing a mask. He gave a small, but ‘damakedaar' performance. He performed to the song ‘Don'. Barun Sobti At SPA 2017 Unmasking himself, Barun said, "Main aaj yaha intzaar ki gadiyaan katam karne aya hu. Hamari duryan bahot kam hone wali hai." Barun Sobti He further added, "Kyonki jis pal ka apko intzaar tha, woh ane wala hai. Main wapas araha hun iss parivaar main. Apka fav show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, bahot jald, sirf Star Plus par." Barun Returns As ASR In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Barun has been roped opposite Shivani Tomar. Barun plays the role of Advay Singh Raizada (ASR), while Shivani plays his love interest, Chandini. The Team Has Already Started Shooting Recently, a few pictures from the sets were release. Shivani has been shooting in Kerala for a flashback scene, while Barun was shooting in Mumbai. A huge set up like a ‘haveli' was built in Mumbai. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 While many thought that the show is continuation of the first season, Barun said that it is not related to the first season and completely different. The actor will be seen playing anti hero role.

The fans are upset that the makers have not roped in their favourite Sanaya Irani on the show. The show has received severe backlash from the fans before it is aired on television. They are even sending Gul Khan, hate messages.

Gul Khan had reacted to a few comments, which the fans thought was rude. Recently, Gul had even reacted to the negative comment. She was unaffected by them and had said that Barun's fans will watch the show. She also added that she is just taking the brand (IPKKND) forward!

Recently, Dalljiet Kaur, who had played the role of Barun's sister (Anjali) in the first season, had supported Barun. She took to social media, "What a perfect morning.... got up to see this. Sooooooo proud .... extremely emotional and daaaaaaamn impatient now to see barun back on #isspyaarkokyanaamdoon @gulenaghmakhan it couldnt get better than this."

"All the veryyyy best to the entire team. Muah muah muuuaaaaah ❤️😘 guys watch out for this years biggest hit and defenitely larger than life story of Mr.Raizada .... and aman all the very best to u too 😘."

Well, we too wisht IPKKND 3 team, lots of success.

