 »   »   » NEW PICS! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Barun Sobti Plays Anti-Hero On The Show!

After a hiatus of five long years, Barun Sobti is back. The actor, who was last seen in the web series Tanhaiyaan, will be seen on Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3. Barun was part of first instalment of IPKKND.

We had recently reported about the show's promo, which was well received by the viewers. The fans cannot stop gushing about Barun's hot looks in the promo. We got our hands on the extended promo. Here are the pictures....

IPKKND 3 Short Promo In the short promo that was released recently, Barun was seen walking in the backdrop of a desert with the song ‘Rabba ve' playing in the background. IPKKND 3 Extended Promo The extended promo shows him walking towards a huge gate. As soon as he enters, a statue falls. He then walks towards a ‘lifeless' tree and ‘broken' mirrors are shown. Advay Singh Raisada In IPKKND A burning eye is shown. He then walks with a ‘kalash' and burning logs are shown. He is later seen playing the guitar in pain! A love symbol is shown, while Barun is seen crossing it! Barun’s Character In IPKKND 3 This indicates the character is suffering from a tragic past. We assume that he lost his loved ones. He must be a famous musician as he is seen playing a guitar. IPKKND Story Although the short promo, didn't reveal much about the story, this extended promo reveals a lot about the show. It looks like either Barun's character is suffering his loved ones death and is all set to take revenge. Barun Plays Anti-Hero Role Barun was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I have always wanted to work in a show that has good content. I am looking forward to the anti-hero role." Barun Hopes That People Don’t Hate Him He added, "I hope people don't hate me. This will be a one-year-long show and I have been a fan of finite shows." TV Gives Barun Immense Joy In a statement Barun said, "I've done films, web series and short films, but TV gives me immense joy. Coming back on television is like homecoming." Barun’s Wife Most Excited About His Comeback He added, "I personally don't feel any difference in the medium that an actor works on, but having said that, my wife is most excited about my comeback on television especially with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon." Barun’s Character Suffers A Tragic Past In The Show His character is more of an anti-hero with a tragic past. He was quoted by another leading daily as saying, "He is the kind who doesn't like to hold back. Some of the things may not be favourable, but he goes ahead and does them. There's a dark side to him." Shooting Of The Show Has Started Sharing a video, the producer of the show Gul Khan wrote, "1st day of our 3rd show together! Hopefully many more to come! Walk the fun with sobti!#shivanibarunipkknd #shivanisobtirabbavey." IPKKND Not Replacing PMHMD! In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will be aired in June. In the show, Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada. It was said that IPKKND would replace Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.



But now, it is said that PMHMD might not go off air. We assume that there might be some timeslot change to accommodate the new show!

As soon as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 was announces, the fans were excited. But, when they got to know that Sanaya was not considered for the show, they were disappointed.

Sanaya is currently doing Nach Baliye 8. She was also considered for Meenu Mausi, but the show was scrapped. Later, there came reports of Sanaya signing a show 'Kavya Ki Prathana', which is now delayed.

Maybe because Sanaya chose Kavya Ki Prathana she was not considered for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

Like his fans, Barun says that he would miss Sanaya on IPKKND. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sanaya and I are really good friends. As a co-star and for the kind of talented actor she is, I will definitely miss her on the show since our chemistry was highly appreciated."

He added, "We continue to be good friends after the show and we do meet often! Now, I am hoping to recreate the magic with Shivani. She is a promising actress."

Well, we too hope Barun and Shivani recreate the same magic! Hit the comment box to share your views...