 »   »   » Barun Sobti Says Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Different & The Title Is Channel’s Call!

After a wait of five long years, the viewers will get to see their favourite show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, but without Sanaya Irani! This time the makers have roped in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti.

Here's what Barun has to say about the show....

Barun Again Will Be Seen As Angry Young Man Barun will be seen having the same ‘angry young man' image in the upcoming third season of the show, but says that it will be different from the first season. Barun Sobti Says Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Different Barun was quoted by IANS as saying, "The new show has an entirely different story, backdrop and new characters. It has nothing to do with the one I played earlier. It's not a continuation of that show." Barun Talks About The Title Of The Show When asked as to why the makers call it a third season (when there are no similarities), he said, "When I was approached by the makers, at that time I really liked the story. So, eventually we decided that it should be called a third instalment. " The Title Is Channel’s Call He added, "It's not my call to call it a third instalment. The channel decided to call the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' Barun-Sanaya The fans have been vocal about the show and not casting Sanaya for the third instalment. They feel it was Barun and Sanaya's chemistry that made the show, a hit. Barun Talks About The Success Of The Show Regarding this, Barun was quoted by Daily Pioneer as saying, "I feel it lowers one's dignity when you question one's work and believe that it's the pairing that has made a show successful." Barun Says He Is Concerned About His Role "Honestly, I have never thought about whether the show will be successful or how will the ratings be. I am more concerned about how I will portray Advay, who is a tough, aggrieved and angry man while making the audience believe he is a nice guy."

Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay on the show, while Shivani plays his love interest, Chandni.

The music video of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 'Rabba Ve', which was released recently was well-received by the audiences. Although, a few fans were upset regarding the casting, a few of them couldn't stop gushing about Barun's looks. The video is almost touching four million views.

A lot of criticism has been shadowing the release of the show as the makers have not roped in Sanaya and the fans are extremely upset. A few fans have also have been sending abusive messages to the makers to either get Sanaya Irani on the show, or change the name of the show!

We had reported how Gul Khan is unaffected by negative comments and feels that Barun's true fans will watch the show. She feels that the show is a brand that they are taking forward!

Barun was recently seen with Surbhi Jyoti in a web series called Tanhaiyan. His looks were appreciated by the viewers. Most of fans liked the show and Barun and Surbhi's pairing. The show became the most watched show on Hotstar.

Well, it has to be seen whether Barun impresses the audiences in the third instalment of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon as well.