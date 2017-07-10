 »   »   » Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Enters The TRP Chart!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 has been in news ever since the show was announced. Although, after the show went on air, the show got mixed responses from the viewers, the good news is that the show has entered the TRP Chart in the first week itself!

While the ratings of the show in India will be out by next week, the verdict of the show in UK is out! Read on...

IPKKND 3 On TRP Chart Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar's show has made its way into top 10 shows of the week in UK and it has managed to occupy the sixth slot on the TRP chart. Gul Khan Is Happy Gul Khan was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "That's good and heartening to hear but it's just the beginning and we have miles to go before we sleep." IPKKND 3 UK Viewers According to BizAsia report, "The show kicked off on Monday 3rd July with a respectable 83,600 viewers and picked up slightly on its second outing with 85,300 viewers." Midweek Was Successful Midweek (Wednesday) was most successful night of the week for the show with 104,100 viewers. On Thursday, the show was watched by 87,500 viewers. Naamkaran Tops On Friday, IPKKND 3 saw a lowest rating with 61,800 viewers, while Naamkaran remained the UK's top rated show. IPKKND 3 Story The show is a revenge drama. Advay Singh Raizada (Barun Sobti) plays a Maths Professor by profession, while Chandini (Shivani Tomar), who is a Sanskrit scholar. Advay comes back to Chandini's life to take revenge.

Story So Far...



Advay feels that his parents were killed because of Chandini's lie and wants to take revenge on her. But later, he gets to know that more people are involved in his parent's death.

He also finds that Indrani has got a threatening message from an unknown person, who knows what happened in their family 16 years ago. Advay decides to find the person, who knows the secret.

Both Advay and Chandini have hidden secrets. Even each family member seems to be hiding something or the other. Eventually, the secrets would be unfolded.

Many of them have refused to watch the show without their favourite actress, Sanaya Irani. All we can say is that the secrets of the lead actors and their family members are keeping the audiences engaged to the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest news and updates...