 »   »   » Barun Sobti Supports Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal For Nach Baliye 8!

Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale is around the corner. We had recently reported about the fight among the fans (especially DiVek and MoNaya fans) for making their favourite jodi win.

Several television celebrities were also seen requesting the audiences to vote for Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. But fans were sceptical as Barun Sobti, who is a close friend to the couple, hadn't expressed his support, yet!

Finally, Barun has expressed his support to the couple. Recently, Barun along with his wife Pashmeen Manchanda and friends - Riddhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth, Daljeet Kaur and Akshary Dogra were seen together at a friend's birthday bash. During the party, a shout-out vote appeal for the couple was done by everyone.

In the video, Barun was seen telling, "Listen guys... These guys put in a lot of hard work. We know the kind of sacrifice these guys have made, because I have not seen them for a very long time, and ya ... just vote."

The audiences are aware that Barun Sobti is making his comeback to the small screens with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3. Ever since the show was announced, the show has been in news regarding the lead pair.

The fans wanted the makers and the channel to cast Sanaya Irani and not Shivani Tomar. Even Barun was seen supporting the makers for choosing Shivani. This irked fans. Moreover, it was even said that Barun couldn't make it to Nach Baliye 8 to support Sanaya Irani.

Well, now that Barun has supported Sanaya, SaRun and ArShi fans can rejoice!