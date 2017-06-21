 »   »   » Beyhadh Actress Aneri Vajani Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls!

Many television actresses have been victims of body-shaming for wearing skimpy clothes and sharing such pictures on their social media accounts. After Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik, the latest actress who fell prey to body-shamers was Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani.

Sharing the picture, Aneri wrote, "When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!" The haters started posting mean comments. While a few asked her to take down the picture, a few others trolled her for copying her Beyhadh co-actress, Jennifer Winget.

Aneri took to social media to shut down the body-shamers. She shared a post on Twitter by captioning it '#MyLifeMyRules!'

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The post read:

Yes i Posted a picha on Instagram ! Sum ppl liked it sum didnt ! But honestly whts wrong wid u ppl, if ur fat nd u post a picture the world has a problem if ur skinny nd u post sucha picha the world still has a problem!

Guys if u have so much of issue ignore the picha! The picha is for me i posted it on my account! So take a chill pill bhagwan ne shakal toh achi di hain Shayad toh baatein bhe achi kar liya karoo! Koe baat nahi bhagwan sab thik kar dega! Bus aapni soch tohh khd hi thik karni padegi! Dhanyawad! (sic)

We hope the haters got the reply!

Also Read: From Nia Sharma To Aneri Vajani Television Actresses Who Were The Victims Of Body-Shaming