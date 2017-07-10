 »   »   » Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Winget Opens Up On Her Failed Marriage With Karan Singh Grover!

The most talented and beautiful actresses of television industry, Jennifer Winget, for the first time opened up about her failed marriage with Karan Singh Grover. The actress, who is slaying it as Maya on Beyhadh, says she has no regrets about her past and moved on in her 'real' life!

Read on to know what Jennifer has to say about her marriage and divorce with KSG. Also, check out how she reacted to Bipasha liking her Instagram post....

Jennifer Doesn’t Want To Call Her Marriage With KSG As ‘Failed’ Marriage! Jennifer was quoted by TOI as saying, "Failed is too harsh a term to refer to something your gave your best to, and tried hard at. It has not left me disillusioned." Jennifer Is In Love All The Time! "We should never close our doors on love. Why should it be restricted to a companion? There is no lack of love in my life. In fact, I have never been this happy and loved. I am in love all the time..." For Jennifer, Marriage Is…. Talking about marriage, she said, "It is a beautiful institution and it's amazing if two people want to be together. However, the decision has to be mutual; it's a team work." Why Jennifer Took Time To Open Up On Failed Marriage? "I wanted time to understand what was going on and how to deal with it. I owed it to myself, my family and those who believed in me. People talk, but that's alright with me. It was a life-changing experience. However, I didn't feel the need to justify myself to anybody because it was my life and my choice." ‘One Man Entered My Life And Then Left It’! "Neither did I feel the need to tell everybody that I am fine. One man entered my life and then left it -- that's all there is to it. It can't be the be-all and end-all of my life. Now, both of us have moved on and people should move on, too." Any Grudge Against Karan? "There is no grudge at all. We are all human beings, and no one is perfect. How will I learn if I don't make mistakes?" Jennifer Thanks Karan! "In fact, I am thankful to Karan for an experience that taught me so much about myself. It has made me realise my strength, who my true friends are and how awesome my family is. I would have been a different person if this marriage and divorce hadn't happened."

Jennifer Regrets Nothing

"I also got so much love from his parents. I regret nothing and feel blessed instead. I have come out as a better, stronger, more loving and kickass person because of whatever happened. Earlier, I was impulsive and would get carried away. Now, I pause and think before doing something."

Will Jennifer Marry An Actor Again?

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I want to marry a good person, not his profession. If the person is good, the profession doesn't matter. I hold honesty, simplicity and genuineness above everything."

On Bipasha Liking & Unliking Her Birthday Post ....

"Yes, so I heard. I don't know why a lovely, casual gesture by her became headlines and was turned into some sort of an investigation. I don't think it was fair to write so much about it."

Jennifer Says They Have Moved On...

"Fortunately or unfortunately, we are connected in some way. I can't say what made her unlike it later. This question should be posed to her. All I can say is, we have moved on way beyond and are in a better space now."