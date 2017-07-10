 »   »   » Beyhadh Goes ‘Gone Girl’ Way! Maya Traps Arjun & Saanjh To Take Revenge On Them!

Sony TV's show Beyhadh has been keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twists. Maya's (Jennifer Winget) death has brought a new suspense on the show.

We all know that Maya is madly in love with Arjun. She is annoyed because of Saanjh, as every time Saanjh enters their lives, Maya's equation with Arjun changes. Maya feels cheated and apparently fakes her death to take revenge on Arjun and Saanjh. Doesn't the story seem similar to Hollywood movie, 'Gone Girl'?

Beyhadh Goes ‘Gone Girl’ Way In Gone Girl too, Amy fakes her death. She makes the police believe that she was murdered and Nick, her husband was responsible. Amy does this, to take revenge on Nick as he would be cheating on Amy! Similarity Between Gone Girl & Beyhadh In the movie too, Amy would have written a diary, in which she mentions Nick might kill her! In the show too, Maya would have written a diary, but Saanjh would find it. Police Gets The Diary In the dairy, Maya would have said that she would kill anyone who would come in between her and Arjun. Saanjh burns the diary, while the police comes on time and reads it! How Maya Writes The Diary To Trap Arjun… A flashback is shown, where Maya is seen writing the diary against Arjun saying he doesn't give food. She would also have asked the watchman for the food. The watchman gives statement against Arjun Maya Traps Arjun All the evidences are against Arjun. Apparently, this will be master plan of Maya to trap Saanjh and Arjun! The same way Amy planned to trap her husband Nick! Vaishnavi Dhanraj To Enter The Show Vaishnavi Dhanraj will be entering the show as prosecutor-lawyer. According to the latest spoiler, prosecution makes cheap allegations about Arjun and Saanjh having an affair. Arjun’s Case Weakens Arjun loses his cool and raises his hand to slap the lawyer! This will weaken Arjun's case and the prosecutor will use this as a tool to prove Arjun guilty.

It has to be seen whether Arjun will be punished? It will also be interesting to watch how Maya faked her death!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...