 »   »   » Have A Look! Beyhadh’s Maya Aka Jennifer Winget’s Transformation From Bold To Bald!

We had recently reported about Jennifer Winget's new look on Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh. The actress will be seen bald on the show.

Jennifer shared behind the scene video of her transformation from bold to bald. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "From Bold to Bald?! She didn't, did she? Oh but, he did!!!"

The actress further wrote, "#dhananjay dada is responsible for all the hard work that went into bringing Maya's bald and beautiful avatar "alive" up next on #Beyhadh Stay tuned peeps! @sonytvofficial."

The actress also shared a final picture of her bald look.

As we revealed earlier, the show will take a short leap and Jennifer's character, Maya will go bald. She will vow to take revenge on her husband Arjun, who tried to kill her.

Currently, on the show, Arjun has been held captive and Maya has left ample of evidences that proves Arjun guilty of killing her.

Maya's company's employee, peon, Shruti and her diary - all these point at Arjun being guilty.

Will Arjun be punished or Saanjh find a way to rescue Arjun?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...