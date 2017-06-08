 »   »   » Beyhadh NEW PROMO: Maya Flaunts Her Baby Bump; Arjun & Vandana Are Extremely Happy!

The makers of Beyhadh are keeping the viewers engaged with Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Samay's obsessive love! As we all know, Maya doesn't want Samay to interfere in hers and Arjun's lives and can go to any extent to stop Samay.

On the other hand, Samay too, is crazy for Maya and can go to extreme to get her in his life. We had reported about the leap, where Maya will be seen playing the role of a mother! The promo of the show has been revealed. Check out the promo also read the upcoming twists on the show...

Beyhadh New Promo In the latest promo, Maya is seen flaunting her baby bump. Arjun is also happy to welcome a new member to their family. Maya decorates the baby's room. Maya Decorates Baby’s Room The room is beautifully decorated with toys all around. Maya takes Arjun to the room and asks him whether the baby will be happy to see the room. Arjun & Maya Happy Arjun will be seen saying that he loved it, and he is sure that the baby will like it too. He kisses Maya's baby bump and tells, ‘Baby papa ka favourite hai'. Vandana Happy Seeing Maya Change Seeing Arjun and Maya happy together, Vandana too, is happy. She feels that Maya has changed as the feeling of becoming a mother changes everyone! Ayaan Worried! But, Ayaan is not so happy seeing Maya and Arjun! He feels that Maya is that woman, who can never change! Beyhadh The background voice says, "Anewali kushiyaan, Maya aur Arjun ke rishte ko abaad karegi, ya phir Maya kisi haadh paar karegi." Maya As A Bride Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes, Maya will be seen as a bride, while Samay will be seen decorating the bed for the first night. Samay Waits For Maya Samay waits for Maya and thinks that they will be together forever henceforth! He tries to get closer to Maya, while she hesitates! Samay We had already revealed that Saanjh is trying to trap Samay by getting married to her! He absconds during the marriage and kidnaps Maya. Samay & Saanjh Marriage! Just when we thought that the Saanjh and Samay's marriage is stopped. Here comes another shocking spoiler! According to the latest spoiler, Samay marries Saanjh! Samay Blackmails Maya! Samay would have blackmailed Maya by saying he wants to get intimate with her on his wedding night. We assume this decoration would be for Saanjh and Samay but he dreams of Maya!

Beyhadh-coming up next Episode 173... A post shared by $!k@Ñd€® $!ñgH (@sikandersingh7) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Story So Far...

Samay will be seen blackmailing Maya. Now, he wants Maya to do as he says. He shows her the video, as to how she killed Ashwin, how she threw her mother Jhanvi and makes it look like an accident and Ayaan's false rape accusation.

Samay tells her that he has been following her from 8 years and now it is her turn! He threatens her to kill the baby by pretending to beat the bump with the bat. He warns her that if he gets to know that she is not with him then he will kill the child!

Maya will be seen following Samay's orders, but at the same time thinks of killing him! She gets anxiety attack, while Arjun will be seen taking care of her.

Meanwhile, Saanjh tells Vandana and Suman that she won't marry Samay, but gets stuck as she won't be able to reveal them his truth.

Samay calls Saanjh that he has kidnapped Shubh, who will be seen happily munching food in Samay's house! She later agrees to marry Samay!