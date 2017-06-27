 »   »   » Beyhadh New Promo: Maya Suffers Miscarriage; Maya To Die!

The makers of Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. The show recently took a leap and the viewers saw an interesting track of Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Samay track.

Now, the makers are all set for another major and unpredictable twist. Read on...

Maya Suffers Miscarriage In the new promo, Maya is seen with a baby, not with hers, but other lady's baby! When the doctor asks her to give the baby to the family, she hesitates. Maya’s Hospital Drama Arjun had to interfere and reveal the truth that their ‘bandar' (that's what they called their unborn baby) is no more. Maya is shocked. Vandana Responsible For Maya’s Unborn Baby’s Death! Arjun takes the baby from Maya, while the lady snatches it from him and leaves. Maya tells to herself that her baby is not dead, but has been killed. Vandana Maya stares at Vandana, who is seen in tears. Maya tells to herself that no one can save the killer from her. Vandana is seen in fear! Shocking Twist! Maya To Die! The family will be upset with Maya's miscarriage that they will get another shock. According to the latest spoiler, the family will be shocked as they get the news of Maya's death. Beyhadh To Take Another Leap! The show will take another leap. And, post leap, Maya will return to take revenge! Why really happened to Maya? Why Maya fakes her death? We will have to watch the upcoming episodes to get the answers...