 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: What! Ayaan To Get Maya Arrested During Her Baby Shower?

The makers of Beyhadh are keeping the audiences engaged with Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Samay's track! Samay has been torturing Maya, while she tries to escape from him by informing Arjun.
In the previous episode, we saw how Samay gets killed. The show is all set to take six months leap. Have a look at the upcoming track....
Maya In Mental Asylum!
Maya decide to start afresh. She feels that her condition may get worse and might affect her child. So she decides to get herself admitted to a mental hospital.
Arjun & Maya
At the hospital, seeing the ward boys treat the other patient badly, she panics. Just then Arjun enters the ward and feels bad for Maya! He takes her with him as he doesn't want Maya to be treated badly!
Vandana & Maya
According to the latest spoiler, post Samay's death, Maya will be seen happy at her baby shower! Vandana is also seen happy and does the ritual.
Ayaan Is Back!
Shockingly, Maya's happiness will be short-lived as Arjun's brother Ayaan comeback after serving his term in prison. He hugs his bhabhi, while the discomfort on Maya's face was evident!
Ayaan To Get Maya Arrested During Her Baby Shower?
What shocks Maya is the entry of Ayaan with the police. Ayaan also asks the police to arrest Maya for all the hideous crimes she has committed!
Ayaan's Prank
But, Maya is relaxed after she gets to know that Ayaan was just playing a prank! Is Ayaan warning Maya indirectly that he would get her arrested if she tries to harm any of his family members?
Saanjh Doubts Maya!
Meanwhile, Saanjh is shocked to see Vandana and Maya happy! Maya hugs Saanjh, who is still puzzled about Maya's change.
Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 18:41 [IST]
