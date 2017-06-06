 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: Saanjh-Samay Wedding Twist – Samay Kidnaps Maya!

The makers of Beyhadh are keeping audiences engaged with Samay and Maya's (Jennifer Winget) crazy drama. Samay loves Maya crazily, while she loves Arjun. Both are ready to go to any extent to get their love!

Saanjh All Set To Marry Samay Saanjh gets ready to marry Samay within a week. Apparently, Saanjh takes this decision to expose Samay and Maya's affair. Samay Goes Missing Saanjh waits for Samay in mandap, but he goes missing. Everyone at the house is worried, while Arjun enters the scene with Saanjh's brother, Shubh. Arjun Rescues Shubh Apparently, Samay puts Shubh's life in danger. Arjun rescues Shubh and gets him to the mantap. Seeing Shubh in that condition Saanjh, Vandana and Suman are worried. Saanjh & Arjun Meanwhile, Saanjh tries to explain Arjun that Maya is a wrong person. She was the one who killed his father, Prem. But Arjun is not ready to believe her. Maya Arjun blindly trusts Maya. However, he says that if Maya is really behind her father's death, then he will leave her forever. Maya Too Goes Missing Since Maya is also missing, Arjun and Saanjh go to Maya's house to search her. They will be shocked to see Jhanvi on floor! Samay Kidnaps Maya By Hurting Jhanvi! Arjun and Saanjh help Jhanvi sit on the wheel chair. They get to know that Samay has kidnapped Maya. Arjun calls the police to find Maya. Arjun Gets Maya's Call But, at the same time, he gets Maya's call. Apparently, Maya would have called from Samay's mobile. Arjun asks Maya about her whereabouts. Saanjh and Arjun go in search of Maya. Maya-Samay Also, it has to be recalled that in the latest promo, Samay was shown hitting Maya on her stomach. Will Maya suffer miscarriage again?

In the previous episode, Samay asks Maya to meet him, while Maya agrees to meet him for the one last time. She decides to kill him!

Meanwhile, Saanjh goes to Shipra's house but the maid informs her that Shipra is in mental asylum. Shipra feels that Maya had sent Saanjh. But, right then Saanjh gets Samay's call.

Shipra gets to see Samay's picture and reveals his past. She reveals that Samay is Rajeev Randhawa, a lawyer. Maya had asked his help as her business was taken over by Ashwin.

When Rajeev refused to help her as he is other company's lawyer and it is illegal to help her, Maya begs Rajeev. It is then Rajeev reveals that he loves her. He puts forth a condition that she will have to accept his love, if he helps her.

Ashwin was almost successful in proving Maya, a lunatic. Maya would have lost the company if Rajeev wouldn't have helped her.

On the other hand, Maya recalls her past, when Samay (Rajeev misused her). Later, she meets Samay and tries to hit him with a cricket bat.