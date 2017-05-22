 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: Samay Gets Arrested; The Show To Take A Leap Again!

The makers of Sony's popular show Beyhadh is keeping the audiences engaged to the show. The show had recently taken a leap. Post leap, the makers had introduced a new character Samay - Maya's (Jennifer Winget) ex-lover.

Now, the show is all set to take another leap! Read on to know more...

Prem In the previous episode we saw Saanjh's father Prem was about to send the file to Saanjh. But will be unable to, as Samay tampered with the electric connections. Samay Kills Prem Prem gets a call from Saanjh. He would be speaking to her, but Saanjh disconnects the call. Samay, who wants to rectify his mistake, strangles Prem. Maya, Arjun & Saanjh On the other hand, Maya is ready to change herself for her child. Arjun is also ready to accept the child and would have asked Saanjh not to come in between them! Prem Dies Prem dies from an electric shock. Saanjh (who reaches the home at the same time) and other family members are shocked to see Prem dead. Maya Is Shocked To Know About Prem's Death After Saanjh leaves, Maya announces her pregnancy news to Jhanvi. Arjun gets Vandana's call, who tells about Prem's death. Maya is shocked to know about Prem's death. Samay To Get Arrested In the upcoming episode, to escape from Samay, Maya will trap him. Apparently, after getting to know about Prem's death, Maya will get Samay arrested. Beyhadh To Take A Leap Also, as per the latest report, the show is all set to take another leap. The leap will be shown in the second week of June. Post six months leap, Maya will be shown in another avatar. Maya's New Avatar Post leap, Maya will be seen as a mother. There are reports that the makers are still working on how to incorporate Maya and Arjun's track with their child.

Story So Far...



Saanjh tries to tell Arjun that Maya is hiding the truth and Ayaan is innocent. But, Arjun doesn't listen to her.

Arjun feels that Maya can change with his love. She was bad because the situations were bad. She became psychic because of her father! Saanjh gets upset with Arjun's support towards Maya, even after warning him.

Saanjh and Vandana were trying to free Ayaan by collecting evidences against Maya. Saanjh will unable to show the video to Arjun, which proves Ayaan innocent.

Now that the evidences are not available it has to be seen how they would prove Ayaan innocent. Also, it has to be seen what makers are planning with the upcoming leap!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...