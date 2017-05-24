 »   »   » Beyhadh Spoiler: SHOCKING! Maya Kills Her Mother Jhanvi & Stabs Samay!

The makers of Beyhadh are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with Maya's (Jennifer Winget) drama. As we revealed earlier Samay kills Prem as he doesn't want to be blamed by Maya.

Read on to know the latest update and spoiler....

Saanjh, Her Brother & Arjun Perform Prem's Final Rites Saanjh performs her father's final rites. She hugs Arjun and cries. Maya, who is in her car, sees Arjun and Saanjh together and fumes. Maya Fumes Seeing Arjun & Saanjh Together Maya thinks to herself that the more she tries to separate Arjun and Saanjh, they come closer. She feels Saanjh cannot separate her from Arjun and decides to get Saanjh out of their way. Maya Wants To Celebrate Her Baby's Arrival! Arjun returns home and is shocked to see the house decorated and Maya is a party dress. She asks Arjun to celebrate for their baby's arrival, but Arjun lashes out at Maya. Arjun Is In No Mood To Celebrate He tells Maya that Saanjh, who used to bring smile in everyone's face, is shattered today. He asks Maya as to how can he enjoy, when his best friend Saanjh is in pain! Samay Crazy For Maya On the other hand, Samay goes to the church and lights a candle. He burns his hand and tells that he can't see Maya and Arjun together. He says that he will go to any extent to get Maya! Samay Brings Saanjh & Arjun's Picture Maya goes mad with Arjun's reply and hurts herself. Moreover, Samay also sends a picture of Saanjh and Arjun's intimate picture. Samay provokes Maya! Maya Stabs Samay! We had already reported that Maya gets Samay arrested as she knows he killed Prem! But according to latest spoiler, Maya stabs Samay with a fork as he provokes Maya! Will he be dead? Maya Wants Arjun Back! According to the latest spoiler, Maya goes to extreme to get Arjun's sympathy. Since Arjun is supporting Saanjh, Maya wants to divert Arjun's attention towards her! Maya Upset With Jhanvi So, to get his attention, Maya kills her own mother Jhanvi! Apparently, she will be upset with Jhanvi as she helped Saanjh to collect evidences against her. Maya Kills Her Mother Jhanvi Maya will drown Jhanvi in the bath tub and kill her. Arjun is not aware of Maya's craziness. She makes Arjun believe Jhanvi's death as an accident! Maya Successful In Getting Arjun Back? Now that Maya is pregnant and her mother is also dead, Arjun will have to stay with Maya to support her! Thus, Maya succeeds in separating Saanjh and Arjun!

Story So Far...

It has to be recalled that Prem was about to send Maya's video, which proves Ayaan innocent to Saanjh. Maya is extremely upset and questions Samay as to how he let the evidence leak! This makes Samay to take the extreme step of killing Prem.

Arjun gets to know about Prem's death and rushes to meet his dusky! Maya stops Arjun, but he doesn't. She emotionally blackmails Arjun but Arjun is not ready to listen to her and tells Maya that Saanjh needs him more now!

This makes Maya mad! After a while, the doorbell rings, and Maya thinks Arjun has returned home. As soon as she opens the door, she hugs him without even seeing who the person is.

Maya will be shocked to see Samay instead of Arjun! She asks him to leave, but he tells Maya how much he loves her. He also reveals that he has killed Prem and can't get caught as he didn't leave any evidences behind.

Maya's mother Jhanvi, who is in the other room, overhears Maya and Prem's conversation!

Meanwhile, Vandana asks Saanjh's brother to perform the final rites of Prem, but he refuses to and starts crying. She then asks Samay to perform the last rites.

But, Arjun stops Samay and tells Saanjh to perform the final rites.